Mariehamn, 2018-02-19 09:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers’ Transactions
February 19, 2018, 10.20 a.m.
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Eurell)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Eurell, Jan-Gunnar
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Amendment
|Köp av Ålandsbanken B-aktier
|Issuer
|Name:
|Ålandsbanken Abp
|LEI:
|7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2018-02-15
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009001127
|Volume:
|3600
|Unit price:
|13.90000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3600
|Volume weighted average price:
|13.90000 Euro
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Nasdaq NewsFeed
