Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

February 19, 2018



Bank of Åland Plc

Managers’ Transactions

February 19, 2018, 10.20 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar Position: Chief Financial Officer Amendment Köp av Ålandsbanken B-aktier Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 3600 Unit price: 13.90000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3600 Volume weighted average price: 13.90000 Euro

