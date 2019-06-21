Bank of England’s Carney dismisses Johnson trade claim on no-deal Brexit

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has dismissed a claim by Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the race to become prime minister, that Britain can avoid the hit of European Union trade tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
