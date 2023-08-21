San Diego, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) the wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp (Nasdaq: BCAL), announces the appointment of David Rouhafza to the positions of Executive Vice President, Deposit and Treasury Services, and West LA Regional Manager, effective August 21, 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome David to our team,” said Richard Hernandez, President of the Bank “He is a proven leader with a successful track record of motivating his colleagues to achieve exceptional deposit growth and provide outstanding customer service in the community banking industry, which is an excellent match for the culture of our Bank. David brings a broad knowledge of deposit and treasury products and services and will play an integral role in assessing and developing our Bank-wide deposit strategy while providing insight into any potential opportunities for updating or expanding our product offerings. Additionally, we will draw on David’s leadership abilities to serve as our West LA Regional Manager in the westside Los Angeles office we opened in 2021.”

Mr. Rouhafza was previously the Senior Vice President, Head of Bankruptcy and Treasury Management Sales, at Banc of California (2015 – 2023). Prior to that he was Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, at City National Bank (2012 – 2015).

Active in the community, he has served as a Community Reinvestment Act volunteer at various community redevelopment organizations in the Los Angeles area.

Mr. Rouhafza earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Riverside.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, N.A.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving Orange, Los Angeles, Riversides, San Diego, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank’s solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com .

