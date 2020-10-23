Bank OZK Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $109.3 million, a 5.2% increase from $103.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2020 were $0.84, a 3.7% increase from $0.81 for the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $171.4 million, a 47.3% decrease from $325.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.32, a 47.6% decrease from $2.52 for the first nine months of 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $145.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 1.0% increase from $144.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. PPNR was $417.0 million for the first nine months of 2020, a 7.3% decrease from $449.6 million for the first nine months of 2019. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global economy in the first nine months of 2020. The sudden and severe economic downturn, combined with the implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and uncertain future economic projections, resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $7.2 million in the third quarter and $196.9 million in the first nine months of 2020, resulting in a total ACL of $377.3 million at September 30, 2020.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2020 were 1.63%, 10.48% and 12.52%, respectively, compared to 1.81%, 10.22% and 12.33%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first nine months of 2020 were 0.90%, 5.55% and 6.65%, respectively, compared to 1.92%, 11.07%, and 13.44%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline are important ingredients in our long-term success, and we believe they have positioned us well for the current economic environment and beyond. This is clearly evident in our excellent asset quality and earnings for the quarter just ended.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $19.36 billion at September 30, 2020, a 9.2% increase from $17.73 billion at September 30, 2019. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $18.42 billion at September 30, 2020, a 13.0% increase from $16.31 billion at September 30, 2019. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.94 billion at September 30, 2020, a 34.2% decrease from $1.43 billion at September 30, 2019.

Deposits were $21.29 billion at September 30, 2020, a 15.4% increase from $18.44 billion at September 30, 2019. Total assets were $26.89 billion at September 30, 2020, a 14.9% increase from $23.40 billion at September 30, 2019.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.19 billion at September 30, 2020, a 2.6% increase from $4.08 billion at September 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.51 billion at September 30, 2020, a 3.5% increase from $3.39 billion at September 30, 2019. Book value per common share was $32.37 at September 30, 2020, a 2.3% increase from $31.63 at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $27.13 at September 30, 2020, a 3.2% increase from $26.30 at September 30, 2019. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 15.57% at September 30, 2020 compared to 17.43% at September 30, 2019. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.39% at September 30, 2020 compared to 14.93% at September 30, 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

STATEMENT REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Bank prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Bank remains focused on increasing shareholder value, managing credit exposure, managing expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.

In management’s comments on its quarterly results (released simultaneously with this news release) and in its earnings conference call, the Bank has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding its net interest margin. Although the Bank believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Bank’s control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Bank’s statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Bank’s actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Bank cannot reasonably forecast. Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying prepared remarks from management on its quarterly results and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business in future periods.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

G ENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,934,095 $ 1,495,757 Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”) 3,468,243 2,277,389 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks 38,388 21,855 Non-purchased loans 18,419,958 16,224,539 Purchased loans 938,485 1,307,504 Allowance for loan losses (308,847 ) (108,525 ) Net loans 19,049,596 17,423,518 Premises and equipment, net 739,066 711,541 Foreclosed assets 16,543 19,096 Accrued interest receivable 85,858 75,208 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 753,038 738,860 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 677,251 684,542 Other, net 126,230 107,962 Total assets $ 26,888,308 $ 23,555,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 3,908,207 $ 2,795,251 Savings and interest bearing transaction 7,585,032 8,307,607 Time 9,794,166 7,371,401 Total deposits 21,287,405 18,474,259 Repurchase agreements with customers 4,994 11,249 Other borrowings 750,949 351,387 Subordinated notes 223,950 223,663 Subordinated debentures 120,335 119,916 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 68,426 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 242,876 221,786 Total liabilities 22,698,935 19,402,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019 — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

129,342,073 and 128,951,024 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,293 1,289 Additional paid-in capital 2,261,864 2,251,824 Retained earnings 1,862,012 1,869,983 Accumulated other comprehensive income 61,116 27,255 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,186,285 4,150,351 Noncontrolling interest 3,088 3,117 Total stockholders’ equity 4,189,373 4,153,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,888,308 $ 23,555,728

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 236,621 $ 244,954 $ 701,290 $ 740,900 Purchased loans 16,269 26,042 54,743 84,756 Investment securities: Taxable 9,666 12,511 31,480 40,992 Tax-exempt 5,193 3,363 14,636 10,930 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 532 2,647 5,237 4,001 Total interest income 268,281 289,517 807,386 881,579 Interest expense: Deposits 38,273 66,248 141,206 196,727 Repurchase agreements with customers 4 5 17 39 Other borrowings 1,156 90 2,168 1,497 Subordinated notes 3,207 3,216 9,551 9,542 Subordinated debentures 984 1,178 3,420 4,570 Total interest expense 43,624 70,737 156,362 212,375 Net interest income 224,657 218,780 651,024 669,204 Provision for credit losses 7,200 7,854 196,889 21,303 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 217,457 210,926 454,135 647,901 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,427 10,827 27,717 30,841 Trust income 1,936 1,975 5,635 5,544 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,081 5,208 15,205 15,547 Death benefits — 206 608 206 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,351 4,197 10,461 13,636 Other income from purchased loans — 674 — 2,925 Gains on sales of other assets 891 189 1,674 875 Net gains on investment securities 2,244 — 4,467 713 Other 3,746 3,170 10,180 6,834 Total non-interest income 26,676 26,446 75,947 77,121 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 53,119 48,376 153,003 140,801 Net occupancy and equipment 16,676 14,825 47,761 44,163 Other operating expenses 35,846 37,713 109,255 111,760 Total non-interest expense 105,641 100,914 310,019 296,724 Income before taxes 138,492 136,458 220,063 428,298 Provision for income taxes 29,251 32,574 48,707 103,189 Net income 109,241 103,884 171,356 325,109 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 7 29 (9 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 109,253 $ 103,891 $ 171,385 $ 325,100 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.81 $ 1.33 $ 2.52 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.81 $ 1.32 $ 2.52

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited

Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, 2020: Balances – June 30, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,257,867 $ 1,788,329 $ 63,177 $ 3,100 $ 4,113,766 Net income — — 109,241 — — 109,241 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — 12 — (12 ) — Total other comprehensive loss — — — (2,061 ) — (2,061 ) Common stock dividends,

$0.2725 per share — — (35,570 ) — — (35,570 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 3,997 — — — 3,997 Forfeitures of 8,228 shares of unvested

restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – September 30, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,261,864 $ 1,862,012 $ 61,116 $ 3,088 $ 4,189,373 Nine months ended September 30, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468 Cumulative effect of change

in accounting principle — — (75,344 ) — — (75,344 ) Balances – January 1, 2020 1,289 2,251,824 1,794,639 27,255 3,117 4,078,124 Net income — — 171,356 — — 171,356 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — 29 — (29 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 33,861 — 33,861 Common stock dividends,

$0.8025 per share — — (104,012 ) — — (104,012 ) Issuance of 4,300 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options — 45 — — — 45 Issuance of 493,761 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 5 (5 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873

shares of common stock (1 ) (1,852 ) — — — (1,853 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 11,852 — — — 11,852 Forfeitures of 45,139 shares of unvested

restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – September 30, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,261,864 $ 1,862,012 $ 61,116 $ 3,088 $ 4,189,373

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Continued)

Unaudited

Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, 2019: Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,243,779 $ 1,728,486 $ 19,693 $ 3,131 $ 3,996,378 Net income — — 103,884 — — 103,884 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — 7 — (7 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 7,955 — 7,955 Common stock dividends, $0.24 per share — — (30,963 ) — — (30,963 ) Issuance of 10,800 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options — 242 — — — 242 Repurchase and cancellation of 974 shares of

common stock — (28 ) — — — (28 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 3,980 — — — 3,980 Forfeitures of 10,183 shares of unvested

restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,247,973 $ 1,801,414 $ 27,648 $ 3,124 $ 4,081,448 Nine months ended September 30, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Net income — — 325,109 — — 325,109 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — (9 ) — 9 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 61,753 — 61,753 Common stock dividends, $0.69 per share — — (88,887 ) — — (88,887 ) Noncontrolling interest cash contribution — — — — 80 80 Issuance of 67,350 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options 1 1,118 — — — 1,119 Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 63,716

shares of common stock (1 ) (1,674 ) — — — (1,675 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 10,584 — — — 10,584 Forfeiture of 74,398 shares of unvested

restricted common stock (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,247,973 $ 1,801,414 $ 27,648 $ 3,124 $ 4,081,448

Bank OZK

Summary of Non-Interest Expense

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 53,119 $ 48,376 $ 153,003 $ 140,801 Net occupancy and equipment 16,676 14,825 47,761 44,163 Other operating expenses: Professional and outside services 8,647 9,204 23,629 25,874 Software and data processing 5,431 5,095 15,550 14,561 Deposit insurance and assessments 3,595 2,505 11,600 9,645 Telecommunication services 2,352 2,094 6,863 8,248 Postage and supplies 1,808 2,040 5,753 6,201 Advertising and public relations 1,557 2,067 4,964 5,421 ATM expense 1,604 1,277 3,766 3,363 Travel and meals 689 2,777 3,501 8,385 Loan collection and repossession expense 1,030 317 2,581 2,218 Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets 488 354 2,087 1,509 Amortization of intangibles 1,914 2,907 7,291 9,064 Other 6,731 7,076 21,670 17,271 Total non-interest expense $ 105,641 $ 100,914 $ 310,019 $ 296,724

Bank OZK

Summary of Total Loans Outstanding

Unaudited

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 966,462 5.0 % $ 998,632 5.7 % Non-farm/non-residential 4,415,477 22.8 3,956,579 22.6 Construction/land development 7,406,447 38.2 6,391,429 36.4 Agricultural 227,143 1.2 230,076 1.3 Multifamily residential 1,346,385 7.0 1,194,192 6.8 Total real estate 14,361,914 74.2 12,770,908 72.8 Commercial and industrial 944,490 4.9 661,952 3.8 Consumer 2,581,035 13.3 2,934,534 16.8 Other 1,471,004 7.6 1,164,649 6.6 Total loans 19,358,443 100.0 % 17,532,043 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (308,847 ) (108,525 ) Net loans $ 19,049,596 $ 17,423,518

Bank OZK

Allowance for Credit Losses

Unaudited

Allowance for Loan Losses Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments Total Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2020: Balances – June 30, 2020 $ 306,196 $ 68,298 $ 374,494 Net charge-offs (4,421 ) — (4,421 ) Provision for credit losses 7,072 128 7,200 Balances – September 30, 2020 $ 308,847 $ 68,426 $ 377,273 Nine months ended September 30, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 108,525 $ — $ 108,525 Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology 39,588 54,924 94,512 Balances – January 1, 2020 148,113 54,924 203,037 Net charge-offs (22,653 ) — (22,653 ) Provision for credit losses 183,387 13,502 196,889 Balances – September 30, 2020 $ 308,847 $ 68,426 $ 377,273 Three months ended September 30, 2019: Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 106,642 $ — $ 106,642 Net charge-offs (5,495 ) — (5,495 ) Provision for credit losses 7,854 — 7,854 Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 109,001 $ — $ 109,001 Nine months ended September 30, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 102,264 $ — $ 102,264 Net charge-offs (14,566 ) — (14,566 ) Provision for credit losses 21,303 — 21,303 Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 109,001 $ — $ 109,001

Bank OZK

Summary of Deposits – By Account Type

Unaudited

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 3,908,207 18.4 % $ 2,795,251 15.1 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 2,973,192 14.0 2,706,426 14.7 Savings and money market 4,611,840 21.7 5,601,181 30.3 Time deposits less than $100 3,483,557 16.4 3,321,446 18.0 Time deposits of $100 or more 6,310,609 29.5 4,049,955 21.9 Total deposits $ 21,287,405 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %

Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type

Unaudited

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Consumer $ 10,909,452 51.2 % $ 7,526,014 40.7 % Commercial 5,963,072 28.0 4,334,366 23.5 Public Funds 2,330,726 10.9 3,782,415 20.5 Brokered 1,580,165 7.4 2,115,193 11.4 Reciprocal 503,990 2.5 716,271 3.9 Total deposits $ 21,287,405 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %

Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 224,657 $ 218,780 2.7 % $ 651,024 $ 669,204 (2.7 )% Provision for credit losses 7,200 7,854 (8.3 ) 196,889 21,303 824.2 Non-interest income 26,676 26,446 0.9 75,947 77,121 (1.5 ) Non-interest expense 105,641 100,914 4.7 310,019 296,724 4.5 Net income available to common stockholders 109,253 103,891 5.2 171,385 325,100 (47.3 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 145,692 144,312 1.0 416,952 449,601 (7.3 ) Common share and per common share data: Net income per share − diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.81 3.7 % $ 1.32 $ 2.52 (47.6 )% Net income per share − basic 0.84 0.81 3.7 1.33 2.52 (47.2 ) Dividends per share 0.2725 0.24 13.5 0.8025 0.69 16.3 Book value per share 32.37 31.63 2.3 32.37 31.63 2.3 Tangible book value per share(1) 27.13 26.30 3.2 27.13 26.30 3.2 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,470 129,012 129,398 128,995 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,342 128,946 129,342 128,946 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 26,888,308 $ 23,402,679 14.9 % $ 26,888,308 $ 23,402,679 14.9 % Total loans 19,358,443 17,734,851 9.2 19,358,443 17,734,851 9.2 Non-purchased loans 18,419,958 16,307,621 13.0 18,419,958 16,307,621 13.0 Purchased loans 938,485 1,427,230 (34.2 ) 938,485 1,427,230 (34.2 ) Allowance for loan losses 308,847 109,001 183.3 308,847 109,001 183.3 Foreclosed assets 16,543 33,319 (50.3 ) 16,543 33,319 (50.3 ) Investment securities − AFS 3,468,243 2,414,722 43.6 3,468,243 2,414,722 43.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 677,251 687,397 (1.5 ) 677,251 687,397 (1.5 ) Deposits 21,287,405 18,440,078 15.4 21,287,405 18,440,078 15.4 Other borrowings 750,949 301,421 149.1 750,949 301,421 149.1 Subordinated notes 223,950 223,567 0.2 223,950 223,567 0.2 Subordinated debentures 120,335 119,775 0.5 120,335 119,775 0.5 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,604,614 11,429,918 1.5 11,604,614 11,429,918 1.5 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 68,426 — NM 68,426 — NM Total common stockholders’ equity 4,186,285 4,078,324 2.6 4,186,285 4,078,324 2.6 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS

included in common stockholders’ equity 61,116 27,648 61,116 27,648 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 90.94 % 96.18 % 90.94 % 96.18 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.63 % 1.81 % 0.90 % 1.92 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 10.48 10.22 5.55 11.07 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 12.52 12.33 6.65 13.44 Average common equity to total average assets 15.56 17.69 16.23 17.31 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.69 4.26 3.79 4.41 Efficiency ratio 41.77 40.98 42.38 39.58 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.08 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.09 0.12 0.16 0.11 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.15 0.17 0.15 0.17 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.17 0.26 0.17 0.26 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.60 0.61 1.60 0.61 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 27,181 $ 25,552 $ 27,181 $ 25,552 Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4) — — — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4) 1,251 1,510 1,251 1,510

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the

reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

NM – Not meaningful

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 224,657 $ 216,593 3.7 % Provision for credit losses 7,200 72,026 (90.0 ) Non-interest income 26,676 21,591 23.6 Non-interest expense 105,641 100,953 4.6 Net income available to common stockholders 109,253 50,266 117.3 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) 145,692 137,231 6.2 Common share and per common share data: Net income per share − diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.39 115.4 % Net income per share − basic 0.84 0.39 115.4 Dividends per share 0.2725 0.27 0.9 Book value per share 32.37 31.78 1.9 Tangible book value per share (1) 27.13 26.53 2.3 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,470 129,399 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,342 129,350 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 26,888,308 $ 26,380,409 1.9 % Total loans 19,358,443 19,311,078 0.2 Non-purchased loans 18,419,958 18,247,431 0.9 Purchased loans 938,485 1,063,647 (11.8 ) Allowance for loan losses 308,847 306,196 0.9 Foreclosed assets 16,543 18,328 (9.7 ) Investment securities − AFS 3,468,243 3,299,944 5.1 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 677,251 679,166 (0.3 ) Deposits 21,287,405 20,723,598 2.7 Other borrowings 750,949 903,696 (16.9 ) Subordinated notes 223,950 223,854 0.1 Subordinated debentures 120,335 120,194 0.1 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,604,614 11,411,441 1.7 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 68,426 68,298 0.2 Total common stockholders’ equity 4,186,285 4,110,666 1.8 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS

included in common stockholders’ equity 61,116 63,177 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 90.94 % 93.18 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.63 % 0.78 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 10.48 4.92 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 12.52 5.89 Average common equity to total average assets 15.56 15.93 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.69 3.74 Efficiency ratio 41.77 42.07 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.09 0.05 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.09 0.29 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.15 0.18 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.17 0.19 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.60 1.59 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 27,181 $ 31,083 Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4) — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4) 1,251 934

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data

Unaudited

12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings Summary: Net interest income $ 228,382 $ 225,888 $ 224,536 $ 218,780 $ 214,977 $ 209,775 $ 216,593 $ 224,657 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 1,219 1,207 1,136 1,038 1,028 1,133 1,753 1,605 Net interest income (FTE) 229,601 227,095 225,672 219,818 216,005 210,908 218,346 226,262 Provision for credit losses (7,271 ) (6,681 ) (6,769 ) (7,854 ) (4,938 ) (117,663 ) (72,026 ) (7,200 ) Non-interest income 27,560 24,072 26,603 26,446 30,406 27,680 21,591 26,676 Non-interest expense (94,893 ) (96,678 ) (99,131 ) (100,914 ) (104,406 ) (103,425 ) (100,953 ) (105,641 ) Pretax income (FTE) 154,997 147,808 146,375 137,496 137,067 17,500 66,958 140,097 FTE adjustment (1,219 ) (1,207 ) (1,136 ) (1,038 ) (1,028 ) (1,133 ) (1,753 ) (1,605 ) Provision for income taxes (38,750 ) (35,889 ) (34,726 ) (32,574 ) (35,240 ) (4,509 ) (14,948 ) (29,251 ) Noncontrolling interest 3 (6 ) (10 ) 7 7 8 9 12 Net income available to common stockholders $ 115,031 $ 110,706 $ 110,503 $ 103,891 $ 100,806 $ 11,866 $ 50,266 $ 109,253 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.84 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,585 $ 9,722 $ 10,291 $ 10,827 $ 10,933 $ 10,009 $ 8,281 $ 9,427 Trust income 1,821 1,730 1,839 1,975 2,010 1,939 1,759 1,936 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,269 5,162 5,178 5,208 5,167 5,067 5,057 5,081 Death benefits 482 — — 206 2,989 608 — — Loan service, maintenance and other fees 5,245 4,874 4,565 4,197 4,282 3,716 3,394 3,351 Other income from purchased loans 2,370 795 1,455 674 759 — — — Gains on sales of other assets 465 284 402 189 1,358 161 621 891 Net gains on investment securities — — 713 — — 2,223 — 2,244 Other 1,323 1,505 2,160 3,170 2,908 3,957 2,479 3,746 Total non-interest income $ 27,560 $ 24,072 $ 26,603 $ 26,446 $ 30,406 $ 27,680 $ 21,591 $ 26,676 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,837 $ 44,868 $ 47,558 $ 48,376 $ 52,050 $ 51,473 $ 48,410 $ 53,119 Net occupancy and equipment 14,027 14,750 14,587 14,825 14,855 15,330 15,756 16,676 Other operating expenses 39,029 37,060 36,986 37,713 37,501 36,622 36,787 35,846 Total non-interest expense $ 94,893 $ 96,678 $ 99,131 $ 100,914 $ 104,406 $ 103,425 $ 100,953 $ 105,641 Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 22,388,030 $ 23,005,652 $ 22,960,731 $ 23,402,679 $ 23,555,728 $ 24,565,810 $ 26,380,409 $ 26,888,308 Non-purchased loans 15,073,791 15,610,681 15,786,809 16,307,621 16,224,539 17,030,378 18,247,431 18,419,958 Purchased loans 2,044,032 1,864,715 1,698,396 1,427,230 1,307,504 1,197,826 1,063,647 938,485 Investment securities – AFS 2,862,340 2,769,602 2,548,489 2,414,722 2,277,389 2,816,556 3,299,944 3,468,243 Deposits 17,938,415 18,476,868 18,186,215 18,440,078 18,474,259 18,809,190 20,723,598 21,287,405 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,364,975 11,544,218 11,167,055 11,429,918 11,325,598 11,334,737 11,411,441 11,604,614 Common stockholders’ equity 3,770,330 3,882,643 3,993,247 4,078,324 4,150,351 4,083,150 4,110,666 4,186,285

Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)

Unaudited

12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 Adoption of CECL(1) methodology — — — — — 94,512 — — Net charge-offs (3,207 ) (2,991 ) (6,081 ) (5,495 ) (5,414 ) (4,291 ) (13,941 ) (4,421 ) Provision for credit losses 7,271 6,681 6,769 7,854 4,938 117,663 72,026 7,200 Balance at end of period $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 $ 377,273 Allowance for loan losses $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 238,737 $ 306,196 $ 308,847 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments — — — — — 77,672 68,298 68,426 Total allowance for credit losses $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 $ 377,273 Selected Ratios: Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.55 % 4.53 % 4.45 % 4.26 % 4.15 % 3.96 % 3.74 % 3.69 % Efficiency ratio 36.90 38.49 39.30 40.98 42.37 43.35 42.07 41.77 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.06 0.05 0.12 0.07 0.10 0.08 0.05 0.09 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.29 0.09 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.23 0.22 0.15 0.17 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.23 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.18 0.19 0.19 0.17 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 0.60 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.62 1.31 1.59 1.60 Loans past due 30 days or more, including

past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4) 0.28 0.28 0.13 0.14 0.19 0.18 0.13 0.13

(1) Current Expected Credit Loss.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE

Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal

funds sold $ 1,705,652 $ 532 0.12 % $ 486,174 $ 2,647 2.16 % $ 1,459,814 $ 5,237 0.48 % $ 242,476 $ 4,001 2.21 % Investment securities: Taxable 2,216,041 9,666 1.74 2,027,267 12,511 2.45 1,979,368 31,480 2.12 2,169,218 40,992 2.53 Tax-exempt – FTE 1,193,407 6,573 2.19 462,927 4,256 3.65 944,552 18,527 2.62 495,694 13,835 3.73 Non-purchased loans – FTE 18,311,166 236,846 5.15 15,934,033 245,099 6.10 17,602,817 701,892 5.33 15,727,447 741,375 6.30 Purchased loans 999,438 16,269 6.48 1,553,398 26,042 6.65 1,132,334 54,743 6.46 1,760,740 84,756 6.44 Total earning assets – FTE 24,425,704 269,886 4.40 20,463,799 290,555 5.63 23,118,885 811,879 4.69 20,395,575 884,959 5.80 Non-interest earning assets 2,235,853 2,323,028 2,302,225 2,277,584 Total assets $ 26,661,557 $ 22,786,827 $ 25,421,110 $ 22,673,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing

transaction $ 7,581,707 $ 5,496 0.29 % $ 8,792,998 $ 30,108 1.36 % $ 7,742,865 $ 32,945 0.57 % $ 9,318,915 $ 103,721 1.49 % Time deposits of $100 or more 6,101,542 20,858 1.36 3,564,862 19,803 2.20 5,259,616 66,813 1.70 3,292,375 52,056 2.11 Other time deposits 3,664,931 11,919 1.29 3,069,997 16,337 2.11 3,584,047 41,448 1.54 2,697,660 40,950 2.03 Total interest bearing deposits 17,348,180 38,273 0.88 15,427,857 66,248 1.70 16,586,528 141,206 1.14 15,308,950 196,727 1.72 Repurchase agreements with customers 7,093 4 0.24 9,037 5 0.24 7,686 17 0.29 14,062 39 0.37 Other borrowings (1) 793,350 1,156 0.58 29,422 90 1.21 711,408 2,168 0.41 122,254 1,497 1.64 Subordinated notes 223,899 3,207 5.70 223,516 3,216 5.71 223,801 9,551 5.70 223,419 9,542 5.71 Subordinated debentures (1) 120,253 984 3.26 119,700 1,178 3.90 120,119 3,420 3.80 119,558 4,570 5.11 Total interest bearing liabilities 18,492,775 43,624 0.94 15,809,532 70,737 1.78 17,649,542 156,362 1.18 15,788,243 212,375 1.80 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,764,063 2,728,596 3,391,162 2,736,350 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 253,211 213,505 251,723 220,126 Total liabilities 22,510,049 18,751,633 21,292,427 18,744,719 Common stockholders’ equity 4,148,409 4,032,066 4,125,578 3,925,321 Noncontrolling interest 3,099 3,128 3,105 3,119 Total liabilities and stockholders’

equity $ 26,661,557 $ 22,786,827 $ 25,421,110 $ 22,673,159 Net interest income – FTE $ 226,262 $ 219,818 $ 655,517 $ 672,584 Net interest margin – FTE 3.69 % 4.26 % 3.79 % 4.41 %

(1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.03 million for the third quarter and $0.65 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $0.11 million for the third quarter and $0.86 million for the first nine months of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.59% for the third quarter and 0.53% for the first nine months of 2020 and 2.69% for the third quarter and 2.57% for the first nine months of 2019. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.01 million for the third quarter and $0.18 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $0.45 million for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 3.27% for the third quarter and 4.00% for the first nine months of 2020 and 5.39% for the third quarter and 5.61% for the first nine months of 2019.

Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 109,253 $ 103,891 $ 50,266 $ 171,385 $ 325,100 Average common stockholders’ equity before

noncontrolling interest $ 4,148,409 $ 4,032,066 $ 4,110,038 $ 4,125,578 $ 3,925,321 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of

accumulated amortization (17,461 ) (28,275 ) (19,563 ) (19,803 ) (31,290 ) Total average intangibles (678,250 ) (689,064 ) (680,352 ) (680,592 ) (692,079 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,470,159 $ 3,343,002 $ 3,429,686 $ 3,444,986 $ 3,233,242 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 10.48 % 10.22 % 4.92 % 5.55 % 11.07 % Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 12.52 % 12.33 % 5.89 % 6.65 % 13.44 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Unaudited

September 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,186,285 $ 4,078,324 $ 4,110,666 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated

amortization (16,462 ) (26,608 ) (18,377 ) Total intangibles (677,251 ) (687,397 ) (679,166 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,509,034 $ 3,390,927 $ 3,431,500 Shares of common stock outstanding 129,342 128,946 129,350 Book value per common share $ 32.37 $ 31.63 $ 31.78 Tangible book value per common share $ 27.13 $ 26.30 $ 26.53

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited

September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,186,285 $ 4,078,324 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (16,462 ) (26,608 ) Total intangibles (677,251 ) (687,397 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,509,034 $ 3,390,927 Total assets $ 26,888,308 $ 23,402,679 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (16,462 ) (26,608 ) Total intangibles (677,251 ) (687,397 ) Total tangible assets $ 26,211,057 $ 22,715,282 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 15.57 % 17.43 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total

tangible assets 13.39 % 14.93 %

Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Unaudited