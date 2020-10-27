Bank OZK Names Terri Bunten Guthrie Division President for Metro Atlanta

Terri Bunten Guthrie Terri Bunten Guthrie, Bank OZK

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bank OZK has named Terri Bunten Guthrie as Metro Atlanta Division President. Guthrie is responsible for Community Banking for Bank OZK’s twelve offices in Metro Atlanta. She recently relocated to Marietta, where she spent over a decade in banking before taking a position in 2018 as Bank OZK’s North Carolina Division President.

“I’m extremely pleased to return to my banking roots in Greater Atlanta,” Guthrie said. “Exciting new growth is taking place here, people work hard, and I know and love this community. To be leading the Atlanta Metro community bank team for Bank OZK is a dream come true. We are a community bank by heritage, helping our customers grow and fulfill their financial goals by providing personalized service, convenient banking technology and by focusing on excellence in all we do.”

Guthrie began her banking career in Atlanta over 30 years ago as a management trainee for a large regional bank. She subsequently served as Chief Lending Officer for two de novo banks in Georgia.

In Marietta, she was active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Center for Family Resources, the Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theater, Boys & Girls Club, YWCA and March of Dimes. She is Past President of Marietta Kiwanis Club and the 2017 Co-Chair of Leadership Cobb. Guthrie was named Marietta Citizen of the Year in 2015 in recognition of her service and leadership in philanthropic organizations.

Alan Randolph, Bank OZK’s Regional Director of Community Banking for Georgia, Florida, Texas and New York said Guthrie comes to her new position with an excellent blend of financial expertise, leadership skill and familiarity with the region. “Every day, Terri Bunten Guthrie shows her commitment to high ethical standards, community service and putting our clients’ needs first.” Randolph said. “With people like Terri on our team, it’s easy to see how Money named Bank OZK the Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 and Forbes named Bank OZK to America’s Best Banks and to their World’s Best Banks in 2020.”

