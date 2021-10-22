Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bank OZK Third Quarter 2021 Management Comments

Bank OZK Third Quarter 2021 Management Comments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) third quarter 2021 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website http://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through 249 offices in eight states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. 

The Bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

Investor Contact:   Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336
Media Contact:   Susan Blair (501) 978-2217

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/199d9ed9-c514-42c7-9ccc-fb2ba3c195cc

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.