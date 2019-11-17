Bank workers in Lebanon to remain on strike on Monday: union

Bank workers in Lebanon will remain on strike on Monday, the president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees told broadcaster MTV on Sunday, extending industrial action that has kept banks shut nationwide.
