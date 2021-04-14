Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BankFinancial Corporation Announces Completion of $20.0 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

BankFinancial Corporation Announces Completion of $20.0 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

BURR RIDGE, Ill., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: BFIN), the parent company of BankFinancial, NA, announced today the completion of its private placement of $20.0 million of its 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors.

The Notes will have a maturity date of May 15, 2031 and initially bear interest, payable semi-annually, at a fixed annual rate of 3.75% per annum until May 15, 2026. Commencing on that date, the interest rate applicable to the outstanding principal amount due will be reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then current three-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 299 basis points, payable quarterly until maturity. BankFinancial Corporation may redeem the Notes at par, in whole or in part, at its option, anytime beginning on May 15, 2026. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes for BankFinancial Corporation.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company (“KBW”), served as the placement agent for the offering. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to BankFinancial Corporation and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP served as legal counsel to KBW.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

About BankFinancial Corporation

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan and deposit customers on a regional or national basis. BankFinancial Corporation’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “BFIN.” Additional information may be found at the company’s website, www.bankfinancial.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A variety of factors could cause BankFinancial Corporation’s actual results to differ from those expected at the time of this release. For a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to BankFinancial Corporation’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as supplemented by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to review all information contained in these reports, including the risk factors discussed therein. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov or on BankFinancial’s web site at www.bankfinancial.com. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes.

For Further Information Contact:
Shareholder, Analyst and Investor Inquiries:

Paul A. Cloutier Elizabeth A. Doolan
Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President – Controller
BankFinancial Corporation BankFinancial Corporation
Telephone: 630-242-7024 Telephone: 630-242-7151

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.