NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Banking Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 14th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

“We are pleased to host the Banking Virtual Investor Conference this Thursday, March 14. The event will provide an opportunity for OTCQX and Nasdaq-listed banks to convene and engage with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank Stephens Inc. for their partnership as a keynote presenter at this event.”

March 14th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:15 AM Keynote Presentation: Stephens Inc.

“Navigating M&A and Capital Raising in a Volatile Environment” 10:00 AM VersaBank NASDAQ: VBNK | TSX: VBNK 10:30 AM BayFirst Financial Corp. NASDAQ: BAFN 11:00 AM First Resource Bancorp Inc. OTCQX: FRSB 11:30 AM Citizens Holding Co. OTCQX: CIZN 12:00 PM SHF Holdings Inc. d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial NASDAQ: SHFS 1:00 PM Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. OTCQX: LFGP

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]