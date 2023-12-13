DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, announced today the firm has been named by Bankrate as the Best Regional Bank in the consumer financial services company’s award program for 2024.

Bankrate’s evaluation process for the best regional bank category involved a comprehensive analysis of financial institutions with fewer than 500 branches in the U.S., focusing on their presence within a specific region. The criteria encompassed a diverse range of factors, including the breadth of products offered, competitive annual percentage rates (APYs), minimum account opening requirements, avoidance of monthly service fees, overdraft charges, the extent of the ATM network, associated fees and the integration of digital features. Bankrate singled out Texas Capital’s main deposit accounts – checking, savings, money market and CDs – in evaluating the firm. Learn more about the awards here .

“We are proud to be recognized as the Best Regional Bank by Bankrate following what has been three transformative years for our firm,” said Texas Capital President & CEO Rob C. Holmes. “We built the premier full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas so that we could empower businesses and individuals alike as they navigate the challenges of today’s dynamic landscape. We take pride in being the financial services firm that supports the best clients and customers in all of our markets.”

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com .

