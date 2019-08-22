Some of Hong Kong’s biggest banks published full-page newspaper advertisements on Thursday calling for the preservation of law and order in the Chinese territory and condemning violence, as weeks of pro-democracy protests show no sign of abating.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Banks in Hong Kong condemn violence, urge restoration of ‘harmony’ - August 21, 2019
- Exclusive: Daimler to make Mercedes Benz-branded heavy trucks in China – sources - August 21, 2019
- Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback - August 21, 2019