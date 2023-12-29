Artist says Tony Allen’s surly stewards ended up as the most talked about part of his 2015 ‘bemusement park’Banksy has paid tribute to a late comedian who trained 100 teenagers to be “the most surly and incompetent employees in the history of hospitality” for his 2015 Dismaland exhibition.In a rare step, the reclusive graffiti artist has written a piece recalling his time with the comedian Tony Allen, which was read on BBC Radio 4’s obituary programme, Last Word, on Friday. Continue reading…

