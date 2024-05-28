WILMINGTON, Del., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BNIX) (“Bannix” or the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on May 23, 2024, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) advising the Company that the Company does not comply with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not received the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”) and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”).