Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Banyan Gasparilla Sound – Live on a Private Peninsula Overlooking Boca Grande

Banyan Gasparilla Sound – Live on a Private Peninsula Overlooking Boca Grande

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

An Idyllic Resort Community Inspired by a Wellness Lifestyle and Endless Amenities

Download Images Here: https://bit.ly/3S0siJA 
https://bit.ly/3f9dHgx     

BOCA GRANDE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southwest Florida’s Boca Grande, on Gasparilla Island, is recognized as the quintessential coastal village. It is famous for its white sugar sand beaches, understated elegance, and premier fishing. Over the past century, the community has gone from a sleepy fishing village to a winter destination for those seeking a pristine seaside retreat. Its historic downtown and stunning charm create a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.

Banyan Gasparilla Sound is a new community adjacent to Boca Grande and designed to extend the idyllic lifestyle so many have come to love. The 16-acre residential resort under development by Integra Investments is singular in its commitment to creating a wellness-inspired lifestyle complemented by amenities that make life a pleasure. “In life, there are only a few moments when rare opportunities surface. As someone whose passion is creating one-of-a-kind communities, I knew instantly that Banyan Gasparilla Sound was one of those precious opportunities,” said Victor Ballestas, Principal, Integra Investments.

Banyan Gasparilla Sound is an intimate community with a limited number of private condominium residences and resort condominiums. Homeowners can enjoy a curated lifestyle focused on wellness with amenities and services that include a TLEE-designed 11,000 square foot spa, dining inspired by award-winning chefs, a marina with deep water access, and EV charging stations. The community, designed by SB Architects, is artfully planned to capture the panoramic views of the crystal blue bay. The nearby Coral Creek Airport, Boca Grande Jet Center facilitates private jet service.

Recognizing that many Boca Grande homeowners are seasonal, Banyan Gasparilla Sound offers both private condominium residences and Resort Condominiums. Furnished by the prestigious interior design firm IDDI, the Resort Condos allow homeowners to enjoy their condominium as often as they like. When not in-residence, owners can elect to have their home in a professionally managed rental program run by the prestigious hospitality management company Evolution Hospitality.

Homes at Banyan Gasparilla Sound start at $985,000 and offer spacious floor plans from 985 to 2,145 square feet. Sales Director Rich Taylor, and owner of Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty, says, “Banyan Gasparilla Sound is unique and truly inspirational in its commitment to creating a well-thought-out community dedicated to a luxury lifestyle.”
  
Now accepting contracts at Banyan Gasparilla Sound visit: banyanresidences.com or call 941.662.0930.

Media Contact:
Gayle MacIntyre
Gbmacintyre1@gmail.com
404.643.8222

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.