Banyan Gasparilla Sound – Live on a Private Peninsula Overlooking Boca Grande

BOCA GRANDE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southwest Florida’s Boca Grande, on Gasparilla Island, is recognized as the quintessential coastal village. It is famous for its white sugar sand beaches, understated elegance, and premier fishing. Over the past century, the community has gone from a sleepy fishing village to a winter destination for those seeking a pristine seaside retreat. Its historic downtown and stunning charm create a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.

Banyan Gasparilla Sound is a new community adjacent to Boca Grande and designed to extend the idyllic lifestyle so many have come to love. The 16-acre residential resort under development by Integra Investments is singular in its commitment to creating a wellness-inspired lifestyle complemented by amenities that make life a pleasure. “In life, there are only a few moments when rare opportunities surface. As someone whose passion is creating one-of-a-kind communities, I knew instantly that Banyan Gasparilla Sound was one of those precious opportunities,” said Victor Ballestas, Principal, Integra Investments.

Banyan Gasparilla Sound is an intimate community with a limited number of private condominium residences and resort condominiums. Homeowners can enjoy a curated lifestyle focused on wellness with amenities and services that include a TLEE-designed 11,000 square foot spa, dining inspired by award-winning chefs, a marina with deep water access, and EV charging stations. The community, designed by SB Architects, is artfully planned to capture the panoramic views of the crystal blue bay. The nearby Coral Creek Airport, Boca Grande Jet Center facilitates private jet service.

Recognizing that many Boca Grande homeowners are seasonal, Banyan Gasparilla Sound offers both private condominium residences and Resort Condominiums. Furnished by the prestigious interior design firm IDDI, the Resort Condos allow homeowners to enjoy their condominium as often as they like. When not in-residence, owners can elect to have their home in a professionally managed rental program run by the prestigious hospitality management company Evolution Hospitality.

Homes at Banyan Gasparilla Sound start at $985,000 and offer spacious floor plans from 985 to 2,145 square feet. Sales Director Rich Taylor, and owner of Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty, says, “Banyan Gasparilla Sound is unique and truly inspirational in its commitment to creating a well-thought-out community dedicated to a luxury lifestyle.”



