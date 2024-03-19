Donation will advance neurological care and neuroscience research in South Florida and beyond through the Kenneth C. Griffin Center at Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute

Miami, FL, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baptist Health Foundation today announced the largest single donation in the nearly 65-year history of Baptist Health South Florida. The $50 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Miami-based hedge fund Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst, will advance neurological care in the region. The gift comes at a critical time, with the incidence of Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases on the rise and the need for clinical care at an all-time high.

Mr. Griffin’s donation will fund the expansion of Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute, including the construction of a new, state-of-the-art center that will house the Institute and comprehensive care for patients on the campus of Baptist Hospital in Miami. The new Kenneth C. Griffin Center at Miami Neuroscience Institute will also help advance research related to neuroscience and neurodegenerative disorders.

Along with cutting-edge laboratories equipped with the latest technologies, the new building will provide ample space for Baptist Health researchers to conduct studies in the same facility where they see patients, expanding the Institute’s growing research program. With researchers and clinicians co-located, physician collaboration and innovation will reach new heights, leading to critical advancements in neuroscience and its sub-disciplines.

“This extraordinary gift is a visionary contribution to the well-being of current and future generations in South Florida and beyond,” said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “We are enormously grateful to Mr. Griffin for this generous donation, which will further strengthen our position as one of the nation’s leading centers for neuroscience.”

As a top-ranked neurology and neurosurgery center with a multidisciplinary and sub-specialized group of physicians providing compassionate and expert patient care, Miami Neuroscience Institute addresses complex neurological issues such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and movement disorders including Parkinson’s disease. The new, visionary facility will address the critical need for expanded space, innovative technology and collaborative research.

“Mr. Griffin’s support will propel Baptist Health into a new era of clinical and research excellence, enabling us to push the boundaries of neuroscience research and deliver cutting-edge treatments,” said Michael W. McDermott, M.D., chief medical executive of Miami Neuroscience Institute. “This support is instrumental in advancing neuroscience research, and I hope it will inspire others to join us on this journey. Mr. Griffin’s gift positions our clinicians to redefine the landscape of neurological care in ways that will advance the field and, most importantly, drive impact for our patients.”

“The advancements in neurological treatment driven by the team at Baptist Health will have a profound impact on patients and their loved ones,” said Mr. Griffin. “Baptist Health’s incredible team of dedicated doctors and researchers at Miami Neuroscience Institute bring hope and healing to individuals and families, both in our community and from around the world. I am proud to support Baptist’s work that is elevating Miami as a destination for world-class medical care.”

One of the country’s leading philanthropists, Mr. Griffin has long been committed to pushing the frontiers of science and medicine to drive progress and improve lives. His efforts have included major contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, among others. His donation to the Baptist Health Foundation is one of Mr. Griffin’s largest philanthropic gifts in Florida to date and among the ten largest healthcare-related philanthropic gifts in Florida in the last decade.

Alex Villoch, chief executive officer of Baptist Health Foundation added, “Mr. Griffin’s extraordinary philanthropic commitment marks a pivotal moment in our mission to advance brain science. Together, we are forging a legacy of innovation and compassion that will improve outcomes and change lives.”

###

About Baptist Health Foundation

The mission of Baptist Health Foundation is to inspire philanthropy and build extraordinary donor relationships in support of excellence, innovation, community wellness and global leadership in healthcare at Baptist Health South Florida. Through philanthropy, the Foundation supports and expands Baptist Health’s ability to provide outstanding patient care and bring the latest treatments to patients and families affected by a serious illness. Donor contributions also allow the Foundation to assist Baptist Health facilities in keeping pace with technology and equipment advances, perform cutting-edge research and offer continuing education opportunities to medical staff. Learn more at BaptistHealth.net/Foundation and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health South Florida has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world’s greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Gina Halley-Wright Baptist Health South Florida 3052098672 [email protected]