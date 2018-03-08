Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix: New York Times

(Reuters) – Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix Inc to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
