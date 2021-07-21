Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BarBox Releases Two New Ready-to-Drink Cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade

BarBox Releases Two New Ready-to-Drink Cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Just in Time for Summer, BarBox Adds These Classics to Their Delicious Lineup

BarBox today announced the addition of two new classics to their line of ready-to-drink cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade.

BarBox today announced the addition of two new classics to their line of ready-to-drink cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade.

BarBox’s full classic cocktail lineup includes Cosmopolitan, Gin Lemonade, Margarita, Negroni, and Vodka Sour.

BarBox’s full classic cocktail lineup includes Cosmopolitan, Gin Lemonade, Margarita, Negroni, and Vodka Sour.

St. Petersburg, FL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BarBox today announced the addition of two new classics to their line of ready-to-drink cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade. Available in select states in retail locations and online, BarBox is excited to introduce this dynamic duo for summertime enjoyment.

“We’ve been working on our product line and honing our recipes, and summer feels like the perfect time to release these new cocktails,” said co-founder Jacob Kozuba. “Who doesn’t love sipping on a Margarita poolside or at a cookout during the summer? And BarBox makes imbibing more convenient and easier to share.”

With the ready-to-drink market growing rapidly, these two new flavors, like the entire line of BarBox cocktails, stand out with their 40 proof and high-quality ingredients. The citrus-packed Margarita is refreshing and balanced, with quintessential Margarita qualities that make it approachable and delicious. The Gin Lemonade brings sweet and sour notes together with lemon and simple syrup, coupled with a soft herbal character. 

BarBox is enthusiastic about offering new cocktails for those who love the ease and portability of their product. “Expanding our lineup just makes sense. Cocktail lovers expect variety, and we want to make it easy for BarBox enthusiasts to grab the drink that feels right in the moment,” co-founder Matthias Kozuba stated. 

These new cocktails come in the company’s signature eco-friendly “bag-in-a-box” packaging. “It was important for us to remain an eco-friendly brand and use our sustainable and recyclable packaging, while still offering great flavor and price,” Jacob stated. 

BarBox’s full classic cocktail lineup includes Cosmopolitan, Gin Lemonade, Margarita, Negroni, and Vodka Sour. Each BarBox is $24.99 SRP with 14 four-ounce cocktails per box. To order BarBox online or find BarBox at a retailer, visit www.barboxcocktails.com/imbibe-now.

About BarBox
Matthias and Jacob Kozuba, brothers and Co-Founders of BarBox, grew up in Poland. They nurtured their love of distilling and spirits under the mentorship of their master distiller father, Zbigniew “Papa” Kozuba, while helping run the family Kozuba & Sons Distillery. When they decided to move the operation to the United States, they settled down in St. Petersburg, Florida. Matthias and Jacob saw an immediate opportunity for a ready-to-drink cocktail experience that spoke to the craft cocktail-loving, quality-driven, eco-conscious consumer. To learn more about BarBox, please visit www.barboxcocktails.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BarBoxCocktails.

Attachments

  • BarBoxTwoNewCocktailsSummer2021
  • BarBoxFullCocktailLineupSummer2021 
CONTACT: Ashley Teplin
BarBox
707-287-9727
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.