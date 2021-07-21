BarBox Releases Two New Ready-to-Drink Cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade

Just in Time for Summer, BarBox Adds These Classics to Their Delicious Lineup

BarBox today announced the addition of two new classics to their line of ready-to-drink cocktails: Margarita and Gin Lemonade.

Available in select states in retail locations and online, BarBox is excited to introduce this dynamic duo for summertime enjoyment.

“We’ve been working on our product line and honing our recipes, and summer feels like the perfect time to release these new cocktails,” said co-founder Jacob Kozuba. “Who doesn’t love sipping on a Margarita poolside or at a cookout during the summer? And BarBox makes imbibing more convenient and easier to share.”

With the ready-to-drink market growing rapidly, these two new flavors, like the entire line of BarBox cocktails, stand out with their 40 proof and high-quality ingredients. The citrus-packed Margarita is refreshing and balanced, with quintessential Margarita qualities that make it approachable and delicious. The Gin Lemonade brings sweet and sour notes together with lemon and simple syrup, coupled with a soft herbal character.

BarBox is enthusiastic about offering new cocktails for those who love the ease and portability of their product. “Expanding our lineup just makes sense. Cocktail lovers expect variety, and we want to make it easy for BarBox enthusiasts to grab the drink that feels right in the moment,” co-founder Matthias Kozuba stated.

These new cocktails come in the company’s signature eco-friendly “bag-in-a-box” packaging. “It was important for us to remain an eco-friendly brand and use our sustainable and recyclable packaging, while still offering great flavor and price,” Jacob stated.

BarBox’s full classic cocktail lineup includes Cosmopolitan, Gin Lemonade, Margarita, Negroni, and Vodka Sour. Each BarBox is $24.99 SRP with 14 four-ounce cocktails per box. To order BarBox online or find BarBox at a retailer, visit www.barboxcocktails.com/imbibe-now.

About BarBox

Matthias and Jacob Kozuba, brothers and Co-Founders of BarBox, grew up in Poland. They nurtured their love of distilling and spirits under the mentorship of their master distiller father, Zbigniew “Papa” Kozuba, while helping run the family Kozuba & Sons Distillery. When they decided to move the operation to the United States, they settled down in St. Petersburg, Florida. Matthias and Jacob saw an immediate opportunity for a ready-to-drink cocktail experience that spoke to the craft cocktail-loving, quality-driven, eco-conscious consumer. To learn more about BarBox, please visit www.barboxcocktails.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BarBoxCocktails.

