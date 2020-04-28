Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Informs Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Informs Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

WELLINGTON, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) reminds investors that they have until June 22, 2020 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action lawsuit filed against Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQGS:BIDU) and appointment and qualifications to be considered for the role of lead plaintiff. Investors with substantial losses are encouraged to contact the Firm.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period of March 16, 2019 and April 7, 2020, inclusive, Baidu materially misled the investing public regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, it is alleged, in part, that during the Class Period, Baidu failed to disclose that its newsfeed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards and said noncompliance subjected Baidu to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement. On April 7, 2020, post-market, China’s Internet regulator stated that Baidu’s content review on some of its newsfeed channels violated relevant Chinese laws and regulations. On this news, Baidu’s share price fell more than 4%, damaging investors.

Only two days later, on April 9, 2020, Baidu announced that it had suspended updating its content on certain newsfeed channels to conduct maintenance, and that it expected the suspension to have an “impact on the marketing services revenue related to the suspended channels.”

If you’ve suffered damages from investing in Baidu and would like to discuss your options, including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation or cost, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected]

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir. 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified lead plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
www.barjolaw.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.