Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Class Action: Grand Canyon Called the “Educational Enron” by Citron Research

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Class Action: Grand Canyon Called the “Educational Enron” by Citron Research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Shareholders With Substantial Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) reminds shareholders of GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. (NASDAQGS: LOPE) (the “Company”) of the upcoming July 13, 2020 deadline to petition the court for lead plaintiff in the pending Class Action lawsuit.  Investors who purchased shares of the Company between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm to learn more about their rights as class members and petitioning the court for lead appointment.

The Class Action, The City of Hialeah Employees’ Retirement System v. Grand Canyon Education, Inc., et al., Case No.: 1:20-cv-00639, was filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of shareholders seeking damages for alleged violations of federal securities laws.  Specifically, the lawsuit involves the Company’s July 2018 spin-off of its education assets through a sale to purported non-profit entity, Grand Canyon University (“GCU”), whereby GCU would operate as a separate, non-profit entity.  It is alleged, however, that in reality, GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which the Company was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating the Company’s financial results.

On January 28, 2020, Citron Research published a report concluding that the Company is the “educational Enron,” using a “captive non-reporting subsidiary” to “dump expenses and liabilities, while receiving a disproportionate amount of revenue at inflated margins in order to artificially inflate the stock price.”  The stock dropped as much as over 40 percent during the class period.

If you purchased shares of GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. during the Class Period and would like to discuss this case, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected]; and/or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at [email protected].  Shareholders can also visit the Firm’s website at: https://barjolaw.com/case/lope to fill out the Class Action Inquiry Form.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
www.barjolaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.