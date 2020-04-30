Bardavon Health Innovations Announces Deferred Surgery Program

OVERLAND PARK, KS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC, is excited to announce the Bardavon Deferred Surgery Program to prehabilitate (prehab) injured workers waiting for surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Delayed surgeries negatively impact claims cost and post-surgery rehabilitation duration and decrease functional outcomes for the injured worker. The Bardvon Deferred Surgery Program assesses levels of pain and movement limitations and provides a pre-surgery treatment program to assist in the best possible recovery plan while the injured worker awaits surgery. Prehab is a critical component for progressing injured workers with delays to full-duty return-to-work (RTW).

“Injured workers taking advantage of the Bardavon Deferred Surgery Program, receive their best shot at a full recovery,” said Dorothy Riviere, Chief Clinical Officer. “Patients are placed with Provider Partners that are specifically trained in pain management and therapeutic movement while they wait for surgery. Bardavon’s approach to quality care for injured workers allows us to create innovative ways to consistently achieve quality outcomes for those in our care. This program represents our next installment of that process.”

Provider Partners document in bNOTES® or bNOTES Connect™ and deliver key stakeholders actionable data in near real-time. This data can be used post-surgery. The Bardavon Deferred Surgery Program is one of many tools our Provider Partners utilize to optimize treatment.

For more information about Bardavon’s Deferred Surgery Program, email [email protected]

