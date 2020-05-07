Bardavon Health Innovations Announces Premier Partner Program

Breaking News
OVERLAND PARK, KS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC is excited to launch a Premier Partner program that further supports its Quality Provider Partner Network in offering quality healthcare that delivers the best possible outcomes for all their Workers’ Compensation patients.

Providers that enroll in the program utilize either bNOTES® or bNOTES Connect™ for all Workers’ Compensation cases. This enables a Provider to document functional outcomes achieved for all Workers’ Compensation cases. Clinics can then use this quantifiable data to showcase their value and position their clinic as best-in-class.

The Premier Partner program affords Providers access to a wide array of additional benefits, including revenue cycle management, clinic and clinician analytics, co-branded marketing materials, and clinician support and guidance. The ability to leverage bNOTES or bNOTES Connect for the documentation of all Workers’ Compensation claims offers our Provider Partners fast, consistent electronic claims processing, while lowering administrative costs. Documenting all Workers’ Compensation cases in bNOTES or bNOTES Connect strengthens our Provider relationships by opening an enhanced and continuous improvement loop in near real-time that ultimately results in improved functional outcomes for injured workers.

“In response to the overwhelming volume of Provider Partner requests, Bardavon is pleased to announce that effective immediately, our Provider Partners will be able to utilize the bNOTES or bNOTES Connect platform to manage all Workers’ Compensation patients,” said Matt Condon, Bardavon CEO. “This new capability will offer two primary benefits: improve profitability of Workers’ Compensation cases and provide powerful analytic tools to differentiate themselves in their local marketplace.”

“Simply put, at no additional cost to our Provider Partners, Physical Therapy practice owners will have the opportunity to lower administrative costs, boost profitability, and grow this important segment of their business. And, during this tenuous time in our economy, differentiating their practice through Workers’ Compensation is absolutely vital,” said Condon.

For more information about joining the Bardavon Network or becoming a Premier Partner Provider email [email protected]

# # #

Bardavon Health Innovations is actively disrupting the Workers’ Compensation industry. Bardavon Provider Partners use bNOTES or bNOTES Connect best-in-class clinical guidance systems for Workers’ Compensation. America’s leading employers trust the quality care, analytical data, and patient focus we provide. Bardavon’s mission is to promote a culture of transparency in revolutionizing the employee continuum of care through innovative, quality outcome driven solutions.

CONTACT: Matthew Condon
Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC
913-236-1020
[email protected]

Tiffany Gay
Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC
913-236-1020
[email protected]
