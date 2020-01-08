Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bardavon Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Bardavon Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Continues Outcomes-Driven Messaging

James Rogers, Bardavon Health Innovations Chief Marketing Officer

James Rogers, Bardavon Health Innovations Chief Marketing Officer

Overland Park, KS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC is excited to announce the addition of James Rogers as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). James, a seasoned marketing expert, was most recently Vice President Product Marketing and Management at DigitalGlobe, a leader in Geospatial Information based in Denver.

As CMO at Bardavon, James will be tasked with driving the overall go-to-market strategy for Bardavon. This includes leadership responsibilities for marketing, corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and alliances, product management, and product marketing.

“James is a respected, data-driven go-to-market expert who has consistently proven his ability to drive scale and growth programs, and build strong, high-performing teams,” stated Bardavon founder and CEO, Mathew Condon. “His go-to-market expertise and successes map perfectly to our business development goals, and he’s going to be an invaluable addition to Bardavon as we enter the next chapter of our business”

“I am excited to be joining a company committed to revolutionizing the Workers’ Compensation industry through its focus on data-driven quality outcomes,” said James. “Bardavon offers exciting new opportunities to develop business strategies, incubate new business models, negotiate strategic partnerships, and lead marketing efforts to change Workers’ Compensation for the better.”

James has been at the forefront of leading software, data, and geospatial companies for more than 20 years. He’s spent the past four years driving go-to-market growth for the commercial line of business at DigitalGlobe leading their Global Commercial Product Management, Product Marketing, Marketing, and Information Partner Program. He is recognized for his expertise in building high-profile strategic partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to address new markets and drive incremental revenue.

Bardavon Health Innovations is an industry-leading, data analytics company focused on redefining Workers’ Compensation. Bardavon’s mission is to promote a culture of transparency in revolutionizing the employee continuum of care through innovative, quality outcome driven solutions.

Attachment

  • James-Rogers-Bardavon-Health-Innovations 
CONTACT: Matthew Condon, CEO
Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC
913-236-1020
[email protected]

James Rogers, CMO
Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC
913-236-1020
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.