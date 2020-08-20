Breaking News
Bariatric & Cosmetic Surgeon Offers Scholarship to College Students

Dallas-Fort Worth clinic will provide students with $2,500

Arlington, TX, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BodEvolve, a bariatric and cosmetic surgery clinic that serves residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, today announced the launch of its scholarship program. BodEvolve will award $2,500 scholarships to two students every year, one in the spring semester and one in the fall semester. 

The surgical practice is run by Dr. Clayton A. Frenzel, a double fellowship-trained and double board-certified surgeon. He has spent his entire career promoting healthy habits and helping individuals achieve their health and weight loss goals. He and the rest of the team at BodEvolve have traveled to various third-world countries over the years to participate in surgical mission work. Now, the team wants to continue to give back by offering scholarship funds to college students. 

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to having a happy life. We are excited to aid in furthering the educational discourse around the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by providing this scholarship,” Dr. Frenzel said. “Our leaders who are being trained within our nation’s institutions will be the method by which we create societal awareness and knowledge around the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Fostering healthy lifestyles will lead to a better future for our country and the world.”

Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or university. Students of all years and majors are invited to apply. To apply, students must submit an essay or video about healthy lifestyles or their personal challenges with weight loss, and then share their essay or video on social media channels. The deadline to apply for the spring semester scholarship is Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and the deadline for fall semester applications is Wednesday, July 1, 2021. 

The BodEvolve Scholarship Committee will review and select a winner each semester. The $2,500 scholarship will be sent directly to the financial aid office of the winner’s school. The funds must be used for educational purposes. Students should submit their scholarship applications to [email protected]

About BodEvolve

BodEvolve is headed by Dr. Clayton Frenzel. He specializes in bariatric surgery and post-bariatric reconstructive cosmetic plastic surgery. Dr. Frenzel provides individualized care to help patients improve their health and self confidence. The clinic is located in Arlington, TX in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

