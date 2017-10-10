Breaking News
Home / Top News / Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces October 2017 Monthly Distribution of $0.1534 per Share

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces October 2017 Monthly Distribution of $0.1534 per Share

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:BGH) announced its monthly dividend for October 2017 of $0.1534 per share, payable on November 1, 2017.  Based on the Fund’s September 29, 2017 share price of $20.60 per share, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 8.94% per share.  Based on current projections through the payable date, the Fund expects that this distribution will be comprised of net investment income.

Additionally, the Fund announced estimated monthly distributions of $0.1534 per share for November 2017 and December 2017.  The distribution schedule appears below:

Month     Ex-Date     Record Date     Payable Date     Amount1
October     10/20/2017     10/23/2017     11/01/2017     $ 0.1534
November     11/20/2017     11/21/2017     12/01/2017     $ 0.1534
December     12/19/2017     12/20/2017     01/02/2018     $ 0.1534

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund’s year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Barings LLC.  The Fund invests primarily in short-duration, global high yield bonds with the objective of seeking as high a level of current income as Barings determines is consistent with capital preservation, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.  The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration, including the effects of leverage, of 3 years or less.

_____________________
1 Amounts represent estimates for November and December. 

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be “forward looking” statements.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date in which they are made and which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.  These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund’s trading intent.  References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund’s current or future investments.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

Because the Fund is newly organized, its shares have a limited history of public trading. Investors should read the Fund’s prospectus and consider carefully the risks, investment objectives, charges and expenses associated with an investment in the Fund’s common shares. For a copy of the prospectus, please contact your securities representative.

About Barings
Barings is a $288 billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 600 investment professionals and offices in 16 countries. Learn more, at www.barings.com.

Contact: Brian Whelan, Barings, (980) 417-7700, [email protected]

*As of June 30, 2017.

17/277272

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.