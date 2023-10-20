According to market report, the global barium carbonate market is projected to reach US$ 582.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Barium Carbonate Market size is valued at US$ 414.8 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Increasing research and development activities is the root cause fueling the market growth rate. Growth in the demand for barium carbonate especially in emerging economies is another factor responsible for propelling growth in the barium carbonate market value.

The increasing expenditure by the government on infrastructural development coupled with the growth and expansion of various end user verticals will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the barium carbonate market.

Rising industrialization coupled with increased demand for barium carbonate by buildings and the construction industry will also directly and positively impact the growth rate of the barium carbonate market. Rise in the personal disposable income, ever-rising population, and standard of living are some other indirect market growth determinants.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the barium carbonate market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including form, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the barium carbonate market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Barium Carbonate Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the application, the bricks and tiles segment is anticipated to capture the major market share due to the rising use of barium carbonate in the production of blocks, bricks, and tiles.

Based on the end user, the construction segment is anticipated to cover a significant market share as it is an essential raw material used in the construction sector. The rising growth of infrastructural projects and investments in the construction sector is anticipated to fuel the market demand.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 414.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 582.1 million Growth Rate 5% Dominant Segment Brick and Tiles Segment Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rapid Urbanization

Increasing infrastructural activities

Booming Construction Industry

Growth of Electronic Ceramics Companies Profiled Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Chemical Products Corporation

Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co., Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

Ag Chemi Group

Hubei Jingshan Chutian Barium Salt Corporation Ltd.

Zaozhuang Yongli Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Solvay

Zaozhuang City Yongli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the barium carbonate market include,

In November 2020, Latour Capital and Solvay entered into an agreement and Latour acquired Solvay’s barium & strontium and sodium percarbonate business.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the barium carbonate market growth include Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Chemical Products Corporation, Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Ag Chemi Group, Hubei Jingshan Chutian Barium Salt Corporation Ltd., Zaozhuang Yongli Chemicals Co., Ltd., Solvay, Zaozhuang City and Yongli Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the barium carbonate market based on form, application, end user, and region

Global Barium Carbonate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Granular Powder Others (Ultra Fine, etc.)

Global Barium Carbonate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Bricks and Tiles Specialty Glass Glazes Other (Enamel, Electro Ceramic, etc.)

Global Barium Carbonate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Construction Oil and Gas Ceramics Others (Electronics, etc.)

Global Barium Carbonate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Barium Carbonate Market US Canada Latin America Barium Carbonate Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Barium Carbonate Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Barium Carbonate Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Barium Carbonate Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Barium Carbonate Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Barium Carbonate Report:

What will be the market value of the barium carbonate market by 2030?

What is the market size of the barium carbonate market?

What are the market drivers of the barium carbonate market?

What are the key trends in the barium carbonate market?

Which is the leading region in the barium carbonate market?

What are the major companies operating in the barium carbonate market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the barium carbonate market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

