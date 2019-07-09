BARJO LAW INVESTOR ALERT: Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Advises TUSK, TEVA, COTY and NOAH Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuits and Investigations

Breaking News
WELLINGTON, Fla., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton), reminds investors of pending securities class action lawsuits against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TUSK) and TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TEVA); and advises investors of BARJO’s current investigations of Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), investigating whether they have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

All investors are welcome to contact BARJO for more information on said lawsuits and investigations.  BARJO also reminds shareholders that they have until August 6, 2019 for TUSK and August 20, 2019 for TEVA to petition the Court for lead plaintiff in the class actions lawsuits.  If you are unsure what it means to petition for lead plaintiff, contact BARJO for more information to discuss the position and its potential benefits to the class.

If you purchased shares of the above-referenced companies and would like to discuss your rights and options, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact Barbuto & Johansson’s Managing Partner, Anthony Barbuto at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected], or Neil Rothstein via his cell phone at (330) 860-4092 or email at [email protected] 

BARJO is also proud to announce the opening of its Cryptocurrency/Bitcoin Fraud Unit under Partner, Carly Johansson. You can reach Mrs. Johansson at [email protected] or (888) 715-2520.

BARJO LAW follows the principles set forth in the case of Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.”  BARJO LAW believes strongly that the choice of qualified lead or co-lead plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a class action case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. is a law firm based out of Palm Beach County, Florida.  Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Florida, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.  To learn more about BARJO, you may visit www.barjolaw.com.

