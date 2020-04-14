Barnwell Announces Update on Contract Drilling Operations

CONTACT: Alexander C. Kinzler Chief Executive Officer and President Russell M. Gifford Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tel: (808) 531-8400

HONOLULU, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barnwell Industries, Inc. (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BRN) today announced that its wholly-owned contract water well drilling subsidiary has determined that a water well currently being drilled in Hawaii, in which the Company experienced a bottom hole drilling assembly failure, should be abandoned and a new well drilled as efforts to remove the items from the well have been unsuccessful. The additional costs to be incurred due to this are currently estimated to range from $700,000 to $800,000. The Company will recognize these additional costs in its second quarter ending March 31, 2020.

