Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports on NYSE American Noncompliance Notice and Compliance Plan

HONOLULU, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) (the “Company”) today announced it has received written communication from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”), the Company’s current listing exchange, stating that it is not in compliance with certain continued listing standards as set forth in the NYSE American Company Guide. Based on the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 20, 2019, the Company is below compliance with Part 10, Sections 1003(a)(i) and (a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide since it reported stockholders’ equity of $1.2 million and net losses in fiscal years ended September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2016.

In order to maintain its listing, the Company intends to submit a plan of compliance by February 12, 2020 addressing how it intends to regain compliance with certain Exchange continued listing standards by July 13, 2021. If the plan is accepted, the Company shall maintain its listing but will be subject to periodic reviews by the Exchange. The Company is pursuing options to address the Exchange’s notification and intends to submit a plan of compliance on or before the deadline set forth by the Exchange.

The NYSE American notification does not affect the Company’s business operations or the listing of the Company’s shares on the Exchange, and does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s consolidated financial statements or to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019.

