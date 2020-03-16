Barnwell Industries, Inc. Sets the Record Straight Regarding Dissident Stockholders’ False and Misleading Statements

Dissident Stockholders Attempting to Gain Control of Company with Flawed Plan, Misrepresenting Company’s Progress for Own Agenda

Recommends Stockholders Vote “FOR” Barnwell’s Slate of Highly Experienced Director Nominees

on the WHITE Proxy Card Today

HONOLULU, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barnwell Industries, Inc. (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BRN) today issued a factsheet for its stockholders, addressing the false and misleading statements made by a group of dissident stockholders, led by Ned Sherwood and Bradley Tirpak, who are trying to take control of the Company for their own, potentially self-serving agenda.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 3, 2020, the Barnwell Board of Directors (the “Board”) recommends that stockholders support the current Barnwell team and strategy, which is already delivering positive results, by voting the WHITE proxy card “FOR” Barnwell’s seven highly qualified director nominees, six of whom are independent. Stockholders of record as of February 24, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “In contrast with Sherwood and Tirpak, who are using misleading attacks to promote a flawed plan that would liquidate the Company at the trough of the market and create a shell company for Ned Sherwood to manage, the Company’s Board nominees bring relevant operational, industry, financial and legal expertise and are committed to continuing the Company’s current plan, which is already generating positive results for all stockholders. We urge all stockholders not to put our progress at risk and to vote ‘FOR’ your Board’s nominees on the WHITE proxy card.”

The factsheet follows:

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Correcting Sherwood and Tirpak’s False and Misleading Statements

The Dissident stockholders, led by Ned Sherwood and Bradley Tirpak, have FAILED to present a credible plan for Barnwell in the interest of all stockholders, instead spreading fabrications and misrepresentations in an attempt to gain control of Barnwell for their own agenda

Dissident Myths Barnwell Facts “Barnwell has significantly underperformed” Barnwell has in fact outperformed its peers and performed in-line with its relevant index over the past one-, three- and five-year periods1 Careful management of the Company’s operations and balance sheet have ensured its continued viability, unlike many of its peers “Barnwell has reported operating losses for the past five years” Barnwell has in fact generated operating profits for five of the last seven years The Company’s most recent Form 10-Q, footnote 8 also shows an operating profit of $1,111,000 for the first fiscal quarter of 2020

The Company reported operating profits of $7,686,000 (fiscal year 2014), $10,209,000 (2015), $202,000 (2016), $5,847,000 (2017) and $3,865,000 (2018), as disclosed in Form 10-K footnotes Dissidents have “a detailed plan to increase shareholder value” The Dissidents’ simplistic plan is to liquidate all assets at the trough of the market, which would ignore the value upside and crystallize substantial oil and gas abandonment and reclamation liabilities Dissidents and their hand-picked nominees may pursue a self-serving plan if they gain control of the Company, putting Barnwell stockholders at risk

Barnwell is divesting non-core legacy assets in a disciplined manner and has seen positive financial results from doing so

Each of the Company’s operating segments has significant value potential, which the Board’s nominees are committed to realizing on behalf of all stockholders Dissidents would “dramatically cut costs” ﻿The Dissidents offer no plan or insight into what costs they would cut, and lack the relevant operational experience or institutional knowledge to successfully do so Barnwell has already successfully lowered general and administrative (G&A) expenses, including professional fees and compensation, more than 35% over the last five years

Current Board and management continue exploring ways to reduce G&A expenses Dissidents’ “nominees have the necessary business experience to succeed” The Dissidents’ slate lacks relevant, additive experience and would put the Company’s progress at risk All five Dissident nominees come from finance backgrounds, with little to no operational experience

Only one Dissident nominee has experience in the oil and gas industry (in a company in receivership)

Barnwell’s refreshed slate of nominees has strong industry, financial and investing expertise that has helped with the successful sale of legacy assets and will guide the Company forward

If you have questions or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact:

1Based on total shareholder returns, as of March 10, 2019. Index is S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Index. Peers include InPlay Oil Corp, Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd, Eagle Energy Inc, Leucrotta Exploration Inc, Altura Energy Inc, Hemisphere Energy Corp, DXI Energy Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd, Chesapeake Energy Corp and Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Source: Bloomberg.

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

