PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is investigating Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) based on issues arising from its recapitalization agreement with Starboard Value LP, entered into on October 30, 2022; the claimed “resignation” two days later of Acacia’s former CEO; and certain actions taken since that time that appear to be even more favorable to Starboard and unfavorable to Acacia’s public shareholders.

The investigation primarily concerns whether the recapitalization, the former CEO’s removal, and actions taken since that time comply with Delaware law, which is Acacia’s state of incorporation.

If you are an Acacia shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Mark Stein or Linda Border at Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

