Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, announced Tuesday he is seeking the number two position in Republican Senate leadership come November – the role of GOP whip.

The role is currently occupied by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who is expected to announce a bid for the Republican leader to succeed outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

MITCH MCCONNELL STEPPING DOWN AS REPUBLICAN LEADER

“I have had time to reflect on how I might best serve the Republic

[Read Full story at source]