If you are at the BCMC Framer Summit in September, don’t leave without stopping by Booth #606 to talk with John Schottelkotte -Midwest Sales Manager for Barricade, about #Barricades one-of-a-kind Guard Continuous Corner Insulation, as well as our #Thermo-BraceSIB Structural Insulated Board.

Richmond, VA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barricade Building Products, a leading provider of high-quality building materials, is excited to announce its participation in the Builders Component Manufacturers Conference (BCMC) trade show, at Booth #606, taking place from September 18-22, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

BCMC is one of the premier trade shows for structural building component manufacturers and framers to learn about the latest ideas, products and trends, from all sectors of the industry. The event offers a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest innovations in building products and technologies.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the BCMC trade show this year,” said John Schottelkotte, Sales Manager of Barricade Building Products. “This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with industry professionals, showcase our innovative solutions, and demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-quality building materials.”

Barricade Building Products’ experts will be available at the booth to provide personalized demonstrations and answer any questions attendees may have. Visitors can learn about the latest advancements in building materials, explore customized solutions for their specific needs, and discover how Barricade Building Products can help them achieve their construction goals.

Barricade Building Products looks forward to connecting with industry professionals, sharing knowledge, and forging new partnerships at the BCMC trade show. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit Booth #606 and learn more about the company’s innovative building materials and solutions.

For more information about Barricade and its extensive product portfolio, please visit www.BarricadeBP.com.

About INDEVCO North America

INDEVCO has operated for over 40 years in the US market, as Interstate Resources, Inc. through 2017 and presently as INDEVCO North America. Headquartered north of Richmond, Virginia, the protective materials manufacturing group produces Barricade® and Perma R® Building Products in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. The distinct brands – serving different channels, end markets, and geographical territories – offer one of the most comprehensive building envelope product portfolios available in the US.

Barricade Building Products is a member of the INDEVCO North America, Inc. Building Products Division. Barricade is an INDEVCO North America brand.

INDEVCO North America plants also manufacture paper and plastic Packaging Solutions in South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia and manage recycling operations for reprocessed and biomass materials that create a circular economy. Member manufacturing plants serve a growing list of industries, including building and construction, beverage, chemical and petrochemical, food, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food, and transport.

CONTACT: John Schottelkotte Barricade® Building Products 513-824-5310 John.Schottelkotte@BarricadeBP.com