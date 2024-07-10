The youngest son of former President Donald Trump made his debut on the campaign trail.

Barron Trump appeared at his father’s rally in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday night, where he stood for a sustained applause amid praise from Donald.

“That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right?” Trump said as Barron accepted applause. “You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk

[Read Full story at source]