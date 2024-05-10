Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, has declined participating as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Office of Melania Trump said that Trump “regretfully declined” the delegate selection.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prio

[Read Full story at source]