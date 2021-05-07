Barron’s Marks Centennial with Launch of ‘Future Focus Stock Index’

Premier investing brand hits 100 year anniversary as digital subscriptions quadruple and digital readership grows 153% in five years, hitting all-time highs.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — May 9th, 2021 marks the centennial anniversary of Barron’s, the world’s premier investing brand. Founded by Clarence W. Barron in 1921, Barron’s is the essential financial tool for readers of every age to confidently navigate their professional and personal wealth.

Barron’s launches ‘Future Focus Stock Index’

As part of the celebration, Barron’s launched the ‘ Barron’s Future Focus Stock Index ’ which tracks companies positioned for leadership, growth and innovation into the future. Based in part on an analysis of management effectiveness by the Drucker Institute, the index will include companies that have adopted technology and strategies to future-proof their businesses — companies that are changing the way business is done and that reflect and influence consumer behavior.

Barron’s subscriptions and digital readership hit all time highs

Barron’s subscription business is the largest it has ever been in its 100-year history, growing 81% in the past five years. Digital readership is up 153%, and digital members have quadrupled during that same period of time, resulting in all-time high digital revenues.

“Barron’s explosive growth, especially in digital ​subscriptions, is a testament to the ​authority of the ​brand and our ability to meet our subscriber’s needs at every stage of their financial journey. The launch of the Future Focused Stock Index is another ​exciting tool we have created to ​empower decision-makers,”​ said Almar Latour, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones.

‘Barron’s Advisor’ launches

Barron’s also recently launched ‘ Barron’s Advisor ,’ a premium membership offering that equips its financial advisory audience with tools, insights and analysis designed specifically to elevate their practices.

Barron’s Special Report

On May 10th, Barron’s will publish a Special Report that takes readers from the first days of the magazine under founder Clarence Barron through 100 momentous years of financial history. The report will include insights from a roundtable discussion on issues that will shape the future and unlock investing opportunities in areas such as AI, electric vehicles, blockchain, genomics and more. The panel features Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-Chief Investment Officer for Sustainability, Bridgewater Associates, Tom Slater, Head of U.S. Equities and Portfolio Manager of the U.S. Equity and Long Term Global Growth Funds, Baillie Gifford, and Jerry Yang, Founding Partner, AME Cloud Ventures; Co-Founder, Yahoo.

Barron’s names David Cho Editor in Chief

As part of Barron’s commitment to leading the industry, David Cho will join as the new Editor in Chief. David spent the last 20 years at The Washington Post, where he most recently served as Business Editor. Under his leadership, the business desk won a Gerald Loeb award for commentary in 2020. In 2010, he was the primary editor of a series on compromised medical research that won a George Polk Award. David was also a member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its reporting on the Snowden documents in 2014. “With his stellar reporting and editing background, as well as his track record of digital-first journalism, he will lead Barron’s to new heights,” said Mae Cheng, Senior Vice President, Barron’s Group.

“The need to make informed financial decisions is more important than ever. For 100 years, Barron’s expertise has guided readers at every stage of their financial lives with actionable information and insight. The next 100 will see an even bolder brand,” Cheng continued. “We’re innovating in ways that are both strategic for Barron’s and truly meaningful to our readers, with new tools and technologies that will help them clarify their decision making and empower their financial well-being.”

To learn more about Barron’s, please visit its Centennial page , which includes weekly articles that connect the past with the present, a quiz to test your knowledge of markets and investing history, and more.