Barry becomes hurricane as it bears down on Louisiana: NHC

Storm Barry was upgraded to hurricane status on Saturday as it moved onto Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), and its center is expected to cross the coast during the next few hours, the National Hurricane Center said.
