Hurricane Barry was churning off Louisiana on Saturday, poised to make landfall as the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019 in a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans from the massive flooding feared earlier this week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Barry churns off Louisiana, New Orleans storm surge lower than feared - July 13, 2019
- Barry becomes hurricane as it bears down on Louisiana: NHC - July 13, 2019
- Car bomb and all-night hotel siege kill 26 in Somalia’s Kismayo - July 13, 2019