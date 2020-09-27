Barry Danz joins Ondot as Chief Client Officer

Brings decades of account management experience to provider of Card App, the digital card management platform

San Jose, California, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ondot Systems, the digital card services provider for credit and debit issuers, announces it has hired Barry Danz as its Chief Client Officer. In this role, he will manage all aspects of relationships with Ondot’s customers and partners, and is responsible for driving client success and satisfaction.

Previously, Danz was Senior Vice President and General Manager in Fiserv Output Solutions. During his more than 14 years with the company, he held numerous client-facing, senior leadership positions across card services, e-banking and Output Solutions. Prior to his time at Fiserv, Danz spent more than 13 years at AT&T.

“Barry Danz brings several decades of leadership across account management, financial services and technology. Choosing such a prominent executive is a reflection of Ondot’s commitment to client success,” said Vaduvur Bharghavan, Ondot’s CEO and president.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

CONTACT: Chuck Meyers ondot systems 800-669-6265, ext. 151 [email protected]