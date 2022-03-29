Breaking News
Barry Epling Gives Back With Scholarship for Young Entrepreneurs

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barry Epling has launched the Barry Epling Scholarship for Young Entrepreneurs. He is awarding $1000 to deserving students who are aspiring to be future entrepreneurs. The scholarship is available for all students who are passionate about business and who are anticipating being entrepreneurs. The Barry Epling Scholarship is still accepting applications from students who are enrolled in universities and those in high school with a dream to study in a business school. This scholarship aims to assist all deserving students from humble backgrounds and who are struggling financially but have dreams to become future entrepreneurs.

According to Barry Epling, one tool that aspiring entrepreneurs should equip themselves with is knowledge. Knowledge in the world of entrepreneurship comes in handy when it is time to make the right decisions. Problems solving in entrepreneurship also requires knowledge. One of the best suitable ways to gain knowledge is by studying. After high school, one should aim at attending university or college. Attending university or college will not only give you a gist of many things but also allow you to have first-hand experience on how businesses should be run. However, not all students in America are privileged enough to afford an education. Education has become very expensive and the living standards have also gone up. This has made many promising students and future entrepreneurs give up on their big dreams. With his scholarship, you students can get help towards education and tuition fees to study and become a successful future entrepreneur.

Barry Epling, the man behind the scholarship for American entrepreneur is an entrepreneur himself. Barry has managed to become successful in the business field with multiple industries. He has gained entrepreneurship in the telecommunication industry among others. His successful business ventures have brought him around the globe, contributing to his breakthrough and success as an entrepreneur. To be where he is, Barry has gone through many struggles all by himself. That is why he is familiar with the hardship that young and promising entrepreneurs have to go through. Besides, Barry values knowledge and he understands how knowledge can be a very powerful tool for anyone who wishes to be a successful entrepreneur. With his scholarship for young entrepreneurs, he is hoping that many will benefit by lessening their financial burden. He is also hoping for many young people to come up successful through his help. If you are eligible for the scholarship, visit the official Barry Epling Scholarship page to apply.

CONTACT: Name: Barry Epling

Website: https://barryeplingscholarship.com

barry@barryeplingscholarship.com

