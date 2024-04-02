FIRST ON FOX: Barstool Sports personality Bill Cotter, also known as “Billy Football,” has turned his sights to New York’s 3rd Congressional District, embarking on a grassroots campaign focused on the younger generation.
“I wanted to get involved and be a voice for this generation, if anything. You know, I may not make it to Congress, but hopefully, some of the things that I raise on my platform here will,” Cotter told Fox News Digital.
