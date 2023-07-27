New and Improved Modules Will Enable Schools to Provide More Comprehensive Mental Health Support to Students in Grades 1-8

ROSWELL, Ga., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BASE Education, a 7 Mindsets solution offering an interactive mental health platform with evidence-based curriculum and crisis intervention, today announced the expansion of its elementary and middle school modules for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Tailoring content for middle and elementary school students ensures that the modules align with their developmental stage, cognitive abilities, and social-emotional needs,” said Robin Glenn, chief strategy and business development officer of 7 Mindsets, which acquired BASE Education in January 2023. “The content contained in BASE’s new modules are designed to help students understand and articulate their emotions, develop self-regulation skills, and build healthy relationships with peers and adults.”

Available August 1, BASE Education’s complete middle school module collection features high school content leveled to reflect the unique needs of the middle school learner. Module updates include more concise content with relatable examples and images, age-appropriate vocabulary and topic discussion, and developmentally appropriate lines of questioning.

The middle school modules, 23 of which include a new introductory video, help educate students on key topics, including anger management, bullying and cyberbullying, coping strategies, and digital citizenship. In addition to the content for middle schoolers, BASE developed five new elementary modules designed to introduce younger students to important concepts including aggression, Erin’s Law, hygiene, making friends, and refocusing.

Developed by mental health professionals to support students in crisis, the BASE Education platform provides personalized learning pathways for students needing Tier 2 and Tier 3 support. BASE tackles mental health topics that teachers may find tough to discuss, gives students a vehicle to connect with their emotions, and provides insights that help students and adults respond better to each other.

To learn more about the new middle school and elementary modules from BASE Education, visit www.7mindsets.com/base-education.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive well-being, mental health and assessment solution provider for schools and districts across the country. The company offers multi-tiered curriculums, assessments, professional learning, and coaching that ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators.

