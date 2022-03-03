Base Oil Market to Cross Valuation Of US$ 41.5 Bn By 2030, says TMR

Innovative additive combinations are being added to base oils to improve anti-wear performance and gear scuffing prevention in shock load circumstances. OEMs are increasingly accepting such base oils.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global base oil market is likely to observe significant expansion due to the growing demand for high-viscosity lubricants in a variety of applications. As businesses utilize base oils on a large scale, increasing industrialization throughout many regions, particularly highly populated places such as China and India, is likely to provide great development opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. This factor is likely to contribute toward the expansion of the global base oil market in the years to come. Industrial oils, such as lubricating greases, motor oil, and metal processing fluids are made from base oils.

Base oils are widely utilized in the lubricant production process and produces utilizing chemical synthesis method or refining crude oil. Base oils are extracted from secondary processing units at refineries and supplied to lubricant factories, where they are utilized in the making of finished lubricants. The advantages of base oils are likely to provide strong growth prospects in the forthcoming years.

The global base oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.78% during the forecast period. The base oil market was valued over US$ 34.2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to exceed US$ 41.5 Bn by 2030.

Key Findings of Market Report

Non-food Biomass Products Lessen Cost of Producing Renewable Lubricants

Most machineries, such as wind turbines, engine gears, refrigerator compressors etc. need lubricants. In order to maintain appropriate machine operation, companies in the base oil market are expanding the availability of lubricants in home appliances, industrial gear, and key agricultural equipment. Many base oils and lubricants, on the other hand, are produced from petroleum, a non-renewable feedstock that contributes to the increasing emissions of greenhouse gas. As a result, researchers are focusing on renewable lubricants produced from materials such as sustainable organic wastes, switch grass, and wood.Scientists at the University of Delaware’s Catalysis Center for Energy Innovation (CCEI) are experimenting with non-food biomass items to lower the cost of producing sustainable base oils as well as lubricants. As a result, businesses need to work with scientists to develop innovative methods that use fatty acids present in animals and vegetable oils.

Increased Demand for Group II and Group III Base Oils to Trigger Market Growth

The demand for Group I base oils has been steadily declining, whereas the production capability of Groups II, III, and IV oils has been significantly increasing. Lubricant producers are expected to benefit from decrease in the demand for Group I base oils in the forthcoming years.

Great-solubility power-based oils are in high demand for use in a variety of industrial applications in which solvency is critical. Due to large additive load in various formulations, the lubricant business requires both high solvency and high viscosity. Group I paraffinic oils come with poor solvency power. As a result, the lubricant thus produced might be unable to keep the equipment free of any kind of deposit. It is also possible that it will not be able to dissolve pollutants. In comparison to Group I base oils, Group II and III base oils have stronger lower volatility, reduced sulfur concentration, and oxidation stability. In addition, they have greater solvency strength than Group I oils. As a result, Group II and III base oils are appropriate for use in lubricant formulations for automatic transmission engines, heavy-duty trucks, and passenger automobiles. These properties of Group II and III base oils are expected to drive the demand for these oils in the near future, which is likely to fuel development of the global base oil market in the years to come.

Base Oil Market:Growth Drivers

Another important element of the global base oil industry is hydraulic oil. Aircraft flight control systems, trash trucks, gearboxes, power steering systems, brakes, backhoes, and excavators make use of hydraulic oils, as they have excellent heat transfer, high viscosity index, low pour points, and better thermal as well as oxidative stability.

In 2019, the automotive fluids category accounted for a significant share of the global base oil market. This oil is often used in the manufacturing of lubricants in the automobile sector. Lubricants reduce heat generation and friction in the transmission, engine, and steering components of automobiles. These lubricants can also cool automotive components in specific circumstances.

Base Oil Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are:

UniSource Energy, Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

Gulf Petrochem FZC

SAC Petrobras S.A.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Base Oil Market: Segmentation

Grade

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Naphthenics

Re-refined

Application

Automotive Fluids

Process Oils

Industrial Oils

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oils

