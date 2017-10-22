Baseball: Astros reach World Series after Game 7 win over Yankees

(Reuters) – The Houston Astros reached Major League Baseball’s World Series for the first time since 2005 after beating the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
