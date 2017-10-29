Baseball: LA break Houston’s home spell, even World Series

HOUSTON (Reuters) – The Los Angeles Dodgers, playing with their backs against the wall for the first time all year, sprang back to life with a five-run ninth inning on Saturday to beat the Houston Astros 6-2 and level the World Series at two games apiece.
