FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kristen Pforr, BASF Vice President of Operations, Care Chemicals, has been inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame. Pforr is one of 10 female manufacturing leaders selected for the global award, which recognizes women who have made, or are making, significant contributions to the manufacturing industry while supporting, promoting, and inspiring other women in manufacturing.

A BASF employee for 15 years, Pforr is responsible for more than 400 colleagues and more than a billion dollars in manufacturing assets across nine North America sites. She is a member of the site leadership team in Geismar, LA, BASF’s largest manufacturing site in North America. Pforr is also an active contributor to the community, supporting school STEAM programs to attract future female talent to manufacturing, while working to advance women who are working in manufacturing through mentorships and other programs.

“We applaud Kristen for this outstanding achievement and thank her for her leadership at Geismar and across the region. She is a role model for all of our colleagues in manufacturing, inspiring them with her every-day commitment to safety and innovation,” said Marc Ehrhardt, President, BASF North America. “Kristen is living proof of BASF’s dedication to attracting, developing and retaining top, diverse talent in manufacturing. We believe this commitment is essential to advancing innovation in manufacturing, and to our company’s overall success for the future.”

Pforr and her fellow WiM Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) Executive Committee Board Members. The inductees were chosen based on their contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing. “The 10 honorees are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “They are true trailblazers whose work has created opportunity for countless other women. We are honored to recognize them in this special way.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in San Diego, CA on September 26, 2023.

BASF is a proud sponsor and active member of WiM. Our employees have access to free WiM memberships, which include multiple resources for professional development. Cara Madzy, BASF’s Senior Director, EHS and Security serves on the organization’s board of directors, and many BASF employees are involved in local WiM chapters in the communities where they live and work.

To learn more about BASF’s efforts to attract and retain women in manufacturing, visit www.basf.us/women.

To learn more about the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame, visit https://www.wimef.org/women-in-manufacturing-hall-of-fame.

About The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation

The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WimEF) is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to closing the gender gap, increasing the number of women in leadership roles, and inspiring the next generation of women in manufacturing. WiMEF is a partner organization to Women in Manufacturing (WiM) the only trade association solely dedicated to advancing women who work in manufacturing.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $25.7 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.