BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical Industry Forum

Oct. 14, 2021

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BASF has partnered with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) – a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive – to help foster greater supplier diversity and inclusion in the chemical industry supply chain.

As part of this collaboration, BASF has launched a Chemical Industry Forum, co-founded with Dow, and supported by a number of U.S. chemical industry leaders, to break down barriers, share best practices and increase the number of WBENC-certified suppliers capable of supporting industry needs. In addition, the Forum provides the opportunity for participating companies to create mentorship opportunities aimed at maximizing the effectiveness and inclusion of women-owned businesses supporting the chemical industry.

“BASF recognizes the challenges and opportunities associated with advancing supplier diversity in the chemical industry and is delighted to partner with WBENC and other chemical firms to reinforce our collective commitment to driving a more inclusive environment and level playing field, not only for women-owned businesses, but all under-represented groups representing multiple dimensions of diversity,” said Gen Lund, Procurement Manager, Controlling & Governance, BASF Corporation.

“At BASF, our focus on delivering an increasingly diverse supplier base remains a key component of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Tobias Dratt, President, BASF North America. “WBENC has enabled BASF and other industry peers to come together on supplier diversity, enhancing our ability to address this commitment while meeting BASF’s needs – and those of our customers – by partnering with an even broader and more inclusive mix of qualified suppliers.”

Founded in 1997, WBENC has grown to become the largest third-party certifier of businesses at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women-owned businesses in corporate and government supply chains.

“The WBENC Chemical Industry Forum, led by BASF, will play an important role in developing women’s businesses within the chemical industry supply chain, breaking down barriers and increasing opportunities,” said Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President and CEO.

Qualified women-owned suppliers currently doing business with BASF or interested in doing business with the company in the future are encouraged to register their enterprise for certification via the WBENC Supplier Registration Portal.

For additional questions on BASF’s supplier diversity programs, you can reach out to us at BASF_NA_SupplierDiversity@basf.com.

To learn more about how WBENC is driving growth for women in the chemical industry, contact lall@wbenc.org.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact
Joseph Jones
Phone: 973-245-7160
joseph.m.jones@basf.com 

