FLORHAM PARK, N. J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BASF has announced the company will continue its more than $100,000 sponsorship of the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) in 2023. The sponsorship supports events, development programs and donations to five state chapters of the association with local BASF representatives in leadership roles.

“WiM’s programming is a fantastic way for women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry to develop their leadership skills and network with other women,” said Cara Madzy, BASF’s Vice President of Coatings Americas and WiM Board Member. “At BASF, we have set a target to increase women in leadership to 30%, and this partnership complements our internal programming to help our future leaders get there.”

WiM is the only national and global trade association dedicated to providing year-round support to women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. WiM presently powers year-round virtual learning, bi-annual virtual career fairs, executive networking group services, a job board, meetings and conferences annually, 32 local U.S. chapters and three formal professional development programs.

A portion of this year’s sponsorship includes donations to the Louisiana, Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Alabama chapters of WiM.

“We officially launched our chapter at the end of 2022 with 40 women representing 11 different companies,” said Kara Callicott, BASF Lab Technician and Co-Chair of the WiM Louisiana chapter. “This donation comes at the perfect time as we are planning ways to engage and inspire our members throughout 2023.”

This sponsorship is part of BASF’s strategy to attract, develop and retain top, diverse talent in its nearly 80 manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Visit www.basf.us/women to learn more.

