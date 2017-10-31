Breaking News
Home / Top News / Basilea’s Chief Medical Officer Prof. Achim Kaufhold to retire and Dr. Marc Engelhardt named as successor

Basilea’s Chief Medical Officer Prof. Achim Kaufhold to retire and Dr. Marc Engelhardt named as successor

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Basel, Switzerland, October 31, 2017 – Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that Prof. Achim Kaufhold will retire after seven years with the company. Basilea named Dr. Marc Engelhardt, currently Basilea’s Head of Development, to succeed Prof. Kaufhold in the role of Chief Medical Officer and as a member of the Management Committee effective January 1, 2018.

Dr. Engelhardt joined Basilea in 2010 as Head of Clinical Research. In 2012, he was promoted to Head of Development. In this role Dr. Engelhardt led Basilea’s clinical research and development group, and acted as Prof. Kaufhold’s deputy. Prior to joining Basilea, Dr. Engelhardt served as Global Program Medical Director at Novartis Pharma AG in Basel, before which he held various positions with increasing responsibility at Bracco-Altana, Konstanz, Germany and Bracco Diagnostics in Princeton, NJ, USA.

Dr. Engelhardt holds a medical degree and a PhD from the University Frankfurt/Main, Germany and is board certified in internal medicine.

Ronald Scott, Basilea’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased that Dr. Engelhardt will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer of our company following Prof. Kaufhold’s retirement at the beginning of next year. Dr. Engelhardt has profound knowledge and broad experience in pharmaceutical development and operations, from early stage development to the commercial phase. He has successfully led Basilea’s global development strategy and operations. Dr. Engelhardt is uniquely qualified as a longstanding member of Basilea’s development department management team and Prof. Kaufhold’s deputy to succeed Prof. Kaufhold as Chief Medical Officer.”

Ronald Scott further commented: “Achim Kaufhold joined Basilea in 2010 and has significantly contributed to the company’s success. Under his leadership, Basilea brought two novel hospital anti-infectives, the antifungal Cresemba and the antibiotic Zevtera, from the clinical stage to the market. In addition, under Achim’s leadership, significant achievements were made in Basilea’s early and late stage clinical development programs. Additionally, he led the team as it obtained regulatory approvals to initiate a Phase 3 program with the goal of registering Zevtera in the U.S. We sincerely thank Achim for his commitment and his valuable contribution to Basilea’s progress during the past years.”

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea’s website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 61 606 1102
[email protected]
[email protected]

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27d3da95-e854-4f9e-bf22-c8e099a2e345

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.