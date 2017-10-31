Basilea’s Chief Medical Officer Prof. Achim Kaufhold to retire and Dr. Marc Engelhardt named as successor

Basel, Switzerland, October 31, 2017 – Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that Prof. Achim Kaufhold will retire after seven years with the company. Basilea named Dr. Marc Engelhardt, currently Basilea’s Head of Development, to succeed Prof. Kaufhold in the role of Chief Medical Officer and as a member of the Management Committee effective January 1, 2018.

Dr. Engelhardt joined Basilea in 2010 as Head of Clinical Research. In 2012, he was promoted to Head of Development. In this role Dr. Engelhardt led Basilea’s clinical research and development group, and acted as Prof. Kaufhold’s deputy. Prior to joining Basilea, Dr. Engelhardt served as Global Program Medical Director at Novartis Pharma AG in Basel, before which he held various positions with increasing responsibility at Bracco-Altana, Konstanz, Germany and Bracco Diagnostics in Princeton, NJ, USA.

Dr. Engelhardt holds a medical degree and a PhD from the University Frankfurt/Main, Germany and is board certified in internal medicine.

Ronald Scott, Basilea’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased that Dr. Engelhardt will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer of our company following Prof. Kaufhold’s retirement at the beginning of next year. Dr. Engelhardt has profound knowledge and broad experience in pharmaceutical development and operations, from early stage development to the commercial phase. He has successfully led Basilea’s global development strategy and operations. Dr. Engelhardt is uniquely qualified as a longstanding member of Basilea’s development department management team and Prof. Kaufhold’s deputy to succeed Prof. Kaufhold as Chief Medical Officer.”

Ronald Scott further commented: “Achim Kaufhold joined Basilea in 2010 and has significantly contributed to the company’s success. Under his leadership, Basilea brought two novel hospital anti-infectives, the antifungal Cresemba and the antibiotic Zevtera, from the clinical stage to the market. In addition, under Achim’s leadership, significant achievements were made in Basilea’s early and late stage clinical development programs. Additionally, he led the team as it obtained regulatory approvals to initiate a Phase 3 program with the goal of registering Zevtera in the U.S. We sincerely thank Achim for his commitment and his valuable contribution to Basilea’s progress during the past years.”

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea’s website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

