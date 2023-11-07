LG Ad Solutions’ proprietary ACR data and Basis’ software platform provide turnkey solution for political advertisers to activate on 35 million US LG Smart TVs

Tyler Kelly, President, Basis Technologies “LG Ad Solutions’ direct-to-glass CTV advertising will be a game-changer for 2024 campaigns,” said Tyler Kelly, President, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies has built, with great success, the technology and services that meet political advertisers’ specific needs. Our 2020 U.S. election campaigns alone showed a 70% win rate. The addition of LG Ad Solutions data, premium inventory and sophisticated targeting and measurement will be a true advantage for political advertisers looking for rapid and turnkey activation throughout the entire election season.”

Serge Matta, President of Global Ad Sales, LG Ad Solutions “TV advertising has long been a pivotal element of political marketing,” said Serge Matta, President, Global Ad Sales at LG Ad Solutions. “However, as traditional linear TV viewership declines, as Basis’ ad spend data indicates, CTV advertising became the dominant story across the 2022 elections with continued growth expected in 2024. With each passing election cycle, ad-supported streaming TV services, such as those offered by LG, are emerging as critical channels to reach voters. We chose Basis Technologies because of its well-established reputation in the political space, and because of the success this partnership will drive for political CTV advertising campaigns up and down the ballot.”

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basis Technologies, a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions along with LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, today announced an exclusive partnership for activation of U.S. political advertising, effective immediately through the end of 2024.

With CTV expected to exceed a 50% share of digital ad spend for the 2024 election, amounting to more than $1.3 billion, the partnership provides access to LG Ad Solutions’ proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) data for targeting and measurement for all political advertisers solely through Basis Technologies’ platform.

Benefits for political advertisers working with LG Ad Solutions and Basis Technologies include:

Big data and advanced targeting: Access to LG’s proprietary ACR data from 35 million US LG Smart TVs, and voter file data from all major third-party sources, and the ability to geo-target households in specific congressional and state legislative districts and use first-party data from advertisers for enhanced strategies.

Access to LG’s proprietary ACR data from 35 million US LG Smart TVs, and voter file data from all major third-party sources, and the ability to geo-target households in specific congressional and state legislative districts and use first-party data from advertisers for enhanced strategies. Premium inventory and data enablement: Delivered through Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent SSP. Advertisers have transparent and efficient access to high-quality content viewed on LG TVs, encompassing premium CTV apps and LG’s exclusive FAST channels.

Delivered through Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent SSP. Advertisers have transparent and efficient access to high-quality content viewed on LG TVs, encompassing premium CTV apps and LG’s exclusive FAST channels. Outcome-based measurement: Outcome-based ACR targeting leveraging LG Ad Solutions data, including incremental reach of audiences not exposed to linear TV, incremental frequency through retargeting of linear audiences, conquest targeting of audiences exposed to opposition ads, and more.

Outcome-based ACR targeting leveraging LG Ad Solutions data, including incremental reach of audiences not exposed to linear TV, incremental frequency through retargeting of linear audiences, conquest targeting of audiences exposed to opposition ads, and more. Technology platform built for political: Turnkey system built with the unique rules and requirements of political advertising in mind, including streamlined workflows for rapid political ad creative approvals.

Turnkey system built with the unique rules and requirements of political advertising in mind, including streamlined workflows for rapid political ad creative approvals. Flexible buying methods: Deals available through direct IO, PMP, and programmatic guaranteed.

Deals available through direct IO, PMP, and programmatic guaranteed. Dedicated political team: Experienced ad operations and client service team that supported one billion CTV ad impressions for the 2022 midterms.

“Campaigns are won in the details and I’ve seen Basis Technologies bring those details to light over numerous years,” said Bill Redding, Founder, WKQ Media. “Its technology delivers a full media planning toolkit for precise targeting and real-time analytics, streamlining the complex world of digital ad buying into actionable insights. Basis is an unparalleled platform for electoral success, combined with LG Ad Solutions and Basis having the best political teams in the business—this partnership is powerful.”

“Access to unique, premium CTV ad opportunities in the tight crunch of general elections is incredibly valuable,” Andrew Finnan, Executive Vice President, The Prosper Group. “Having this targeting data from LG Ad Solutions exclusively available through the Basis platform for political advertisers combined with this class of premium inventory offers scale and speed, allowing us to better compete for the attention of voters.”

Basis Technologies has been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy for 16 years. Its Basis platform provides a comprehensive selection of unique buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Since 2007, Basis Technologies has helped power digital media for over 2,500 political campaigns and independent expenditure committees, and over 2,500 issue advocacy advertisers.

To learn more, visit: https://basis.com/lp/political-advertising.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG’s years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

