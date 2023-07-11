The Collaboration is the First to Use IAB Tech Lab’s OpenRTB 2.6 Specification for Programmatic DOOH Advertising to Power Marketers’ Access to Digital Screens Across All Formats and Venues

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basis Technologies ( https://basis.com ), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced an integration with Place Exchange ( https://placeexchange.com ), a leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media. The companies are powering industry expansion of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising by being the first to utilize IAB Tech Lab’s new OpenRTB 2.6 specification that standardizes the connection of DOOH ad inventory to programmatic buying channels.

The integration will enable Basis platform users to access digital screens in places such as airports, gas and charging stations, grocery stores, gyms, malls and retail stores, movie theaters and entertainment venues, roadside and city center billboards, taxi and rideshare vehicles, and transit hubs from leading OOH media partners such as Clear Channel Outdoor, GroceryTV, OUTFRONT, Volta, Zoom Media, and many others.

Managing out-of-home campaigns from start to finish has historically been challenging, requiring the marketer to identify locations in which to serve ads, select specific screens, gauge the audiences they reach, and then arrange separate deals with individual vendors. Moreover, this was traditionally done on siloed OOH-specific platforms, separating the planning, execution, optimization and measurement of DOOH campaigns from the management of other digital channels. Basis solves these challenges by unifying DOOH advertising via its omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP), with media automation software that spans multiple media channels.

The IAB TechLab’s OpenRTB specification establishes standards to streamline the connection of technology platforms in the programmatic advertising ecosystem. OpenRTB 2.6 now incorporates specifications for DOOH media that alleviate the need for custom implementations between platforms in the supply chain. This increases the speed to market for advertising technology products and reduces the friction between advertisers and publishers. Representatives from Basis Technologies and Place Exchange took part in the development of the latest OpenRTB specification.

Place Exchange enables planning, targeting, activation and measurement of DOOH media in Basis. Agencies and marketers using Basis can target this inventory by audience, location, publisher, venue category, and more. They receive a number of critical benefits leveraging DOOH capabilities in Basis, including:

Access to the largest pool of premium OOH media available.

Automated processes for running DOOH campaigns.

Unified omnichannel targeting of audiences and media.

Holistic reporting to compare DOOH value relative to other channels such as CTV, direct, social, and search.

“Place Exchange is thrilled to partner with Basis to expand programmatic access to digital out-of-home,” said Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange. “This partnership unlocks unmatched scale, quality, and transparency for Basis advertisers that want to connect with their customers in the physical world, alongside their online executions.”

“Digital Out-of-Home is one of the fastest-growing opportunities in digital marketing, with ubiquitous presence reaching nearly every consumer every month,” said Tyler Kelly, President, Basis Technologies. “The collaboration of Basis Technologies and Place Exchange built on the groundbreaking new OpenRTB 2.6 specification enables marketers to activate DOOH as part of omnichannel campaigns in more seamless and powerful ways than ever before.”

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com .

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies ( https://basis.com ) is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com .

